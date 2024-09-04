Keeneland Hiring Center Open This Month to Recruit Employees for 2024 Fall Meet in October

Jobs also posted on Keeneland.com/jobs

LEXINGTON, KY (Sept. 4, 2024) – Keeneland invites those who are interested in working at the race track during the 2024 Fall Meet from Oct. 4-26 to apply either in person at the Hiring Center or online at Keeneland.com/jobs. Keeneland is seeking to fill positions in Concessions, Culinary, Dining, Guest Services, Parking, Retail, Security and other areas.

The majority of positions Keeneland is offering during the Fall Meet are entry level and do not require any formal training other than the paid training that is provided by Keeneland. Employees for the entire Fall Meet typically work 40 paid hours each week.



A number of available jobs are with Keeneland Hospitality, which provides food and beverage service for the entire Keeneland campus. People with all levels of culinary and waitstaff experience are urged to apply. They will receive the opportunity to gain valuable food and beverage experience while training directly under talented chefs.

Visiting the Hiring Center in September

The Hiring Center, which is located on the second floor of the race track Grandstand, will be open every Tuesday and Thursday in September from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (The first day is Tuesday, Sept. 3. The final day is Thursday, Sept. 26.)

Upon parking, please enter the Grandstand South entrance near The Keeneland Shop, walk past the Walking Ring and take Elevator B to the 2nd floor. Follow the directional signage to lead you to the event and take a moment to view Keeneland’s historic construction project along the way.

At the Hiring Center, candidates may apply for positions, and on-site interviews will be conducted. Because employment offers could be made on the spot, applicants should bring two forms of identification with them.



Apply, stay connected online

Positions also are listed on Keeneland.com/jobs for candidates to apply any time.

People who want to learn more about future job opportunities at Keeneland are encouraged to sign up to receive the e-newsletter “Employment Opportunities.”

Volunteer Group program available for community organizations

In addition to outstanding employment opportunities during the Fall Meet, Keeneland is proud to support the community via its Volunteer Group program. The program enables fraternities, sororities, high school booster clubs, senior groups, charitable organizations and other certified groups with a tax identification number to receive a contribution of $10 for every hour that one of their members works during the Fall Meet.

If your group is interested in applying for one of these select opportunities, please click here.

Media Contact:

Amy Gregory | 859 361-3490

Amy Owens | 859 421-2566