Keeneland Sales to Sponsor Coast-to-Coast Grade 1 Filly Stakes at Saratoga and Del Mar

LEXINGTON, KY (July 15, 2024) – Keeneland Sales has announced it will return as the presenting sponsor of the Alabama (G1) at Saratoga Race Course and build on years of support of California racing, which includes last year’s Sorrento (G3) sponsorship, by becoming the presenting sponsor of the Del Mar Oaks (G1).

Keeneland’s continued endorsement of these key filly stakes, which both will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, further strengthens the synergy between outstanding Thoroughbred racing nationwide and Keeneland Sales.

“Keeneland is thrilled to once again collaborate with the New York Racing Association and the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club in sponsoring prestigious summer stakes,” Keeneland Vice President of Sales Tony Lacy said. “Endorsements such as these allow us to celebrate Keeneland sales graduates from coast to coast on a national stage and spotlight our competitive sales opportunities for fillies in graded stakes.

“The integration of sales and racing is essential to the health and longevity of the sport,” Lacy added. “As the world’s premier Thoroughbred auction house with a mission to elevate the industry, Keeneland continues to seek new and innovative ways to underscore this important connection with our customers.”

Inaugurated in 1872, the $600,000 Alabama Presented by Keeneland Sales is a 1¼-mile race for 3-year-old fillies. The past four winners of the Alabama – Randomized, Nest, Malathaat and Swiss Skydiver – are Keeneland September Yearling Sale graduates. Nest, Malathaat and Swiss Skydiver each earned Eclipse Awards as division champions.

“NYRA is pleased to continue our successful partnership with Keeneland Sales and we look forward to hosting the Alabama Presented by Keeneland Sales on Aug. 17,” said Andrew Offerman, NYRA Senior Vice President of Racing and Operations. “The Alabama is a race defined by its storied history and it typically plays a pivotal part in determining the divisional champion. We thank Keeneland for their work highlighting the importance of these races and specifically of Saratoga Race Course.”

The $300,000 Del Mar Oaks (G1) Presented by Keeneland Sales, for 3-year-old fillies racing 1 1/8 miles on the turf, has historically attracted strong fields of international and domestic contenders. Recent winners of the Del Mar Oaks that are also Keeneland Sales graduates include Spendarella (2022), Cambier Parc (2019) and Fatale Bere (FR) (2018).

The first- and second-place finishers in the Del Mar Oaks both will receive exclusive invitations to compete in Keeneland’s $750,000 Queen Elizabeth II Challenge Cup (G1) Presented by Dixiana on Oct. 12.

“Del Mar is delighted to join with Keeneland in showcasing one of the premier events of our summer season,” said Josh Rubinstein, President and COO of the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club. “Keeneland’s rich history in the world of Thoroughbred sales and Del Mar’s role as one of the nation’s racing leaders is a perfect meld of class and polish that raises the sport on all fronts.”

In addition, Keeneland Sales will return as the presenting sponsor of the $350,000 Jessamine (G2), one of three graded stakes slated for the Oct. 4 opening day of Keeneland’s Fall Meet. Run at 1 1/16 miles on the turf, the race is for 2-year-old fillies and awards the winner a berth to the $1 million Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf (G1) at Del Mar.

This year, Keeneland is sponsoring more than a dozen races domestically and internationally with events in Ireland, Japan, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Kazakhstan and China. These sponsorships are integral to Keeneland’s mission of industry development and continued global engagement with the goal to provide an unparalleled sales marketplace for our customers.

