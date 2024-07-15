Auto Draft

July 15, 2024 – Lexington, KY – Horse & Country (H&C), the leading international sports network, is pleased to announce the extension of its partnership with the United States Eventing Association (USEA) to provide exclusive streaming and video coverage of the 2024 USEA American Eventing Championships (AEC), presented by Nutrena Feeds. H&C will also be joining forces with the USEA as a Platinum Level Sponsor of the AEC.

The AEC is the only national eventing championship of this size in all of North America and this year’s event will take place at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky, from August 27-September 1, 2024.

This year’s coverage will be better than ever, with some exciting enhancements for 2024 prompted by member feedback. Along with improved live streaming experience, riders will be able to purchase cross-country videos that include every fence on course, through a partnership with Equireel.

The AEC serves as the pinnacle annual championship for eventing, encompassing every level from Starter to the prestigious $60,000 Adequan® USEA Advanced Final. Building on last year’s success, H&C will globally broadcast live coverage of all three phases of the $60,000 Adequan® USEA Advanced Final, alongside selected coverage from all other divisions throughout the duration of the event.

The livestream will be available for free to all USEA members and fans, via a 7-day free trial to Horse & Country’s streaming service, H&C+. Viewers can also enjoy on-demand access to all the action through H&C+ memberships or pay-per-view passes, with clips available for purchase. H&C+ Gold members can enjoy unlimited clip streaming and download as part of their subscription. For a detailed streaming schedule, visit horseandcountry.tv.

“The opportunity to provide full coverage of the cross-country phase at every level of the AEC is extremely exciting,” said H&C Director of Content Jonathan Rippon. “The AEC is a premier event on H&C’s U.S. Eventing Channel and can be enjoyed by our entire worldwide audience. Offering the clipping service for every round and every competitor through our partnership with Equireel is an incredible added value as well.”

What to Expect for 2024

One of the most exciting advancements for the livestream for the 2024 AEC is that it will be available at no charge during the week of the event via a 7-day free trial of H&C+ for all viewers. On-demand coverage will be accessible post-event through the H&C website and app and a 15% discount will be available for all USEA AEC competitors.

The livestream schedule for 2024 will be as follows:

● Tuesday, August 27, 2024: All dressage from one ring (Ring TBD)

● Wednesday, August 28, 2024: Advanced Dressage and all cross-country

● Thursday, August 29, 2024: All cross-country and all show jumping

● Friday, August 30, 2024: All cross-country and all show jumping

● Saturday, August 31, 2024: All cross-country and all show jumping

● Sunday, September 1, 2024: All show jumping

In addition, H&C has partnered with Equireel to offer complete fence-by-fence coverage of every cross-country round across each division. These videos will be made available for purchase to competitors same-day and pricing is as follows:

● Cross-Country full round: $169

● Show jumping full round: $25

● Dressage full round: $25

● Complete package of all three phases: $199

There will be approximately 35 cameras placed on course by Equireel for competitor video purchasing, so that riders may have videos of their full courses this year. The livestream coverage will be slightly different and will feature about five cameras strategically placed to cover as much of each cross-country course as possible, for the live viewership. The live stream will also utilize picture-in-picture coverage to represent more than one rider at a time.

USEA CEO Rob Burk stated, “We are genuinely excited to see improvements in the livestream, and personal competition videos made available to our members and followers this year. H&C is a leader in the market, and we continue to value them as a partner.”

As a part of their Platinum level sponsorship, H&C has elected to sponsor both Starter divisions in their inaugural year at the AEC. These divisions will be named the Horse & Country USEA Open Starter Division and the Horse & Country Junior Starter Division.

Stay tuned for further updates on how to access the livestream for the 2024 USEA AEC. For more information on membership and streaming options, visit horseandcountry.tv/select-plan.

About Horse & Country

Horse & Country is the leading international sports network for the passionate and active equestrian community. Headquartered in London, and with a U.S. base in Florida, it is available globally via connected TVs, mobile, and web and on leading digital and pay-TV platforms in the US, UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden, and Australia. Horse & Country’s programming line-up includes live coverage from leading sporting competitions in all equestrian disciplines, as well as training and learning shows, documentaries, and entertainment.

Beyond H&C’s extensive sports coverage, both live and on demand, H&C+ members also receive access to more than 1,800 hours of equestrian programming, featuring content from all disciplines, masterclasses and training series, barn tours, rider profiles, and documentaries. With two annual membership options and a pay-per-view offering, H&C+ Freestyle, there are even more ways to access H&C’s vast library of content. Full details on how to join can be found at horseandcountry.tv/select-plan.

Annual membership of H&C+ is only $119.99 as a one-time payment, or there is an option to pay in 12 monthly installments of $13.99. Non-members who wish to watch can choose H&C’s Freestyle option and buy a pass for each event for just $24.99.

H&C offers numerous high-profile opportunities for equestrian brands to advertise around live events including in-stream billboards, in-stream video ads, and pre-roll video ads. For further details, contact Tattie Singer, H&C Director of Strategic Partnerships, North America, using the contact information below.

Media and Advertising Contact:

Tattie Singer

Director of Strategic Partnerships, North America

tatties@horseandcountry.tv

781-985-0796

About the USEA American Eventing Championships (AEC)

The USEA American Eventing Championships (AEC) presented by Nutrena Feeds is the pinnacle of the sport at the national levels. Held annually, the best junior, adult amateur, and professional competitors gather to vie for national championship titles at every level from Starter to Advanced. This ultimate test of horse and rider draws hundreds of combinations from around the country to compete for fabulous prizes, a piece of the substantial prize money, and the chance to be named the National Champion at their respective levels. In fact, the 2021 AEC garnered over 1,000 entries and now stands as the largest eventing competition in North American history. The 2024 USEA American Eventing Championships presented by Nutrena Feeds will be held Aug. 27—Sept. 1 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky. Click here to learn more about the USEA American Eventing Championships.

The USEA would like to thank Presenting Sponsor: Nutrena Feeds; Advanced Final Title Sponsor: Adequan; Platinum Level Sponsor: Bates Saddles, Horse & Country; Gold Level Sponsors: ARMA, Parker Equine Insurance, Smartpak, Standlee; Silver Level Sponsors: Auburn Labs, Canter Culture Riding Apparel, Kerrits, The Jockey Club; and more!

