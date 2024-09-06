Million $ Breakaway Announces Musical Lineup, Tickets On Sale Now 

Kimes Ranch Set to Host Historical Women’s Professional Rodeo Event in Scottsdale this Nov.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Kimes Ranch, renowned in the Western industry for its premium denim and apparel, is thrilled to announce that tickets are now available for the inaugural Kimes Ranch Million $ Breakaway, taking place from November 27-30. Breakaway roping, the fastest-growing event in rodeo, involves roping a calf by the neck, with the rope “breaking away” from the saddle once the calf moves a sufficient distance from the horse.

Hosted at Scottsdale’s WestWorld, this landmark event will feature a 10-round competition showcasing the top 10 breakaway ropers in the world, alongside 15 additional qualifiers, all vying for a historic one-million-dollar purse. Attendees can also enjoy daily trade shows, vendor booths, nightly award ceremonies, and electrifying musical performances at The Earnhardt Nobull.com Stage on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

On Thursday, November 28, following Rounds 1, 2, and 3 of the Million $ Breakaway Finals, acclaimed singer-songwriter Josh Weathers will take the stage. Hailing from Fort Worth, Texas, Weathers is known for his unique blend of rock and soul. His viral rendition of Dolly Parton’s classic “I Will Always Love You” propelled him into the national and global spotlight. While he’s been likened to legends such as John Mellencamp, Bruce Springsteen, and Stevie Wonder, Weathers’ fans are drawn to his distinctive ability to deeply connect with his audience. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to experience his extraordinary performance live at the Million Dollar Breakaway.

On Friday, November 29, at the conclusion of the Breakaway Finals rounds, classic country artist Drake Milligan will take the stage. Also hailing from Fort Worth, Milligan blends his passion for early rock ‘n’ roll with traditional country music. His debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth, established him on the national stage, earning a spot at No. 5 on Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart. The album was celebrated as one of the best country albums of 2022 by Billboard, Saving Country Music, and Whiskey Riff, and dominated iTunes charts, securing the top positions on the iTunes Country Album Chart, All Genre Chart, and Country Song Chart, as well as the top three spots on the Video Chart. Don’t miss the chance to see this rising star perform live.

To close out the weekend on Saturday, November 30, country artist Zach Top will take the stage after the Breakaway Finals conclude. As one of the most exciting new talents in country music, Top has revitalized the genre with his nod to classic sounds and genuine storytelling. He recently released his debut radio single, “Sounds Like the Radio,” through Leo33, and has been touring with CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson on her “Country’s Cool Again” Tour, following the launch of his debut album, Cold Beer & Country Music. Don’t miss this opportunity to experience one of country music’s brightest new stars.

“We are proud to bring these three tremendous artists to the Million $ Breakaway,” said Amanda Kimes, vice president of Kimes Ranch. “We feel they are the perfect fit to kick off this historical event, and we are eager for our attendees to enjoy the exhilarating sport of breakaway roping as well as these top-tier country music artists.”

Tickets for all four days of the Million $ Breakaway competition and concerts are now available. General admission tickets start at $35 and include access to the competition, award ceremonies, and performances at The Earnhardt Nobull.com Stage. For those seeking enhanced experiences, there are also options for lower-level seating at the Breakaway Finals and 3-day ticket packages. Explore all available ticket choices to make the most of this exciting event.

The Kimes Ranch Million $ Breakaway will take place at WestWorld of Scottsdale, an esteemed, internationally recognized equine event center. Nestled at the base of the picturesque McDowell Mountains, WestWorld is conveniently located at 16601 N Pima Rd in Scottsdale, just 30 minutes from Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

The Kimes Ranch Million $ Breakaway is an inclusive event open to all female breakaway ropers, with no membership needed to participate. After the qualifier round on November 27, fifteen top ropers will advance to join the top 10 breakaway competitors from the world standings. These elite athletes will then compete in a thrilling 10-round showdown from November 28 to 30 in Scottsdale.

For more information on Kimes Ranch Million $ Breakaway and to purchase tickets, visit http://www.milliondollarbreakaway.com/tickets/.

About Kimes Ranch

With a multi-generational background in Western industry, Matt and Amanda Kimes’ vision was to create a company that produced meticulously crafted denim without compromising on fit or style. Combining traditional elements of Western influence with forward-thinking fashion, Kimes Ranch has expanded over the years to offer a full line of apparel and caps to complement their jeans. The brand’s eye-catching logo, cohesive company culture, and detailed attention to customer service created a loyal consumer following. The classically inspired line of jeans has been featured in magazines including American Cowboy, Horse & Rider, Cowboys and Indians, and Chrome Magazine as well as award-winning television series Heartland and Yellowstone.

Kimes Ranch. Superior Fit. Classic Style. Western Uncomplicated.

