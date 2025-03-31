Monty Roberts Announces The Movement 2025: A Celebration of the Art, Science & Soul of Connecting with Horses

Solvang, CA – The countdown is on for The Movement 2025, taking place June 20-22 at the California Horse Center in Solvang, California. This year’s event promises an extraordinary experience for horse lovers, trainers, and equine enthusiasts alike. Monty Roberts, celebrating his 90th year, will be joined by an exceptional lineup of experts, Olympians, and world-class young horses to gentle and start.

The Movement, now in its 8th year, remains committed to providing a transformative experience rooted in Monty Roberts’ non-violent training methods and his deep understanding of the horse’s natural language. This year’s theme, “The Art, Science & Soul of Connecting with Horses,” will be explored by presenters from diverse backgrounds, all reinforcing the enduring truths of equine behavior and the impact of non-violent communication.

“We won’t rest on our accomplishments of the past seven years,” says Monty Roberts. “This event is about celebrating transformation—of horses, of people, and of the connection between them. It’s a journey to a better way of being with horses.”

Attendees will witness young horses being gentled by Monty and his team, showcasing his revolutionary Join-Up® method in action. The weekend will also feature leading voices in horsemanship, including:

Monty Roberts – Renowned horse trainer and author

– Renowned horse trainer and author Jamie Jennings – Certified trainer and host of Horses In the Morning

– Certified trainer and host of Horses In the Morning Tad Coffin – Olympian and inventor of the Thera-Tree®

– Olympian and inventor of the Thera-Tree® Madison Seamans, MS DVM – Veterinarian and author

– Veterinarian and author Nelly Kennedy – Equine Assisted Leadership expert

– Equine Assisted Leadership expert Bianca Zable – Equine-assisted somatic trauma therapist

– Equine-assisted somatic trauma therapist Kelly Coffin – Artist and horsewoman

– Artist and horsewoman Pat Roberts – Artist and horsewoman

– Artist and horsewoman Jared Rogerson – Singer, songwriter, and performer

– Singer, songwriter, and performer Monty’s Certified Instructors – Experts in teaching non-violent horsemanship

From groundbreaking barn designs to an exclusive Jared Rogerson concert, The Movement 2025 offers an immersive blend of education, art, and entertainment. This year’s event also highlights The Cowboy and The Queen, a documentary on Apple TV chronicling Monty Roberts’ incredible life journey and his work with horses and royalty alike.

In-person attendance is limited to 50 guests, ensuring an intimate and engaging experience.

Your Ticket Includes:

Full 3-day access to all demonstrations and live sessions (June 20, 1 PM – June 22, 1 PM)

Gift bags

Catered lunch on Saturday and Sunday

VIP Wine & Cheese Reception and Jared Rogerson concert (Friday, 5 PM)

Exclusive access to Monty Roberts and the celebrity team

3-month unlimited pass to MontyRobertsUniversity.com

On-demand recordings of all sessions

Join Monty and his team for this unparalleled equine experience that blends horsemanship, mindfulness, and leadership into one remarkable event. Secure your spot today here or contact them at +1 805 688 6288 / admin@montyroberts.com.About Monty Roberts

Monty Roberts is a world-renowned horse trainer who has developed a unique method of training horses called Join-Up®. Roberts’ methods are based on his observations of horses in the wild and are designed to build trust and respect between horses and humans.

Roberts is the author of several books on horse training, including The Man Who Listens to Horses and From My Hands to Yours: lessons from a lifetime of training championship horses. He has also produced several educational DVDs on horse training as well as his Equus Online University at MontyRobertsUniversity.com .

Roberts is a strong advocate for the humane treatment of horses and has worked with organizations such as the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) to promote horse welfare.

About The Movement

The Movement is an annual event that brings together horse lovers, trainers, and veterinarians to learn about the latest research and best practices in equine care. The event is held at the California Horse Center, 901 East Hwy 246 Solvang, California 93463

For more information about The Movement, please visit https://montyrobertsshop.com/collections/special-events/products/events-the-movement-2025

Media Contact:

Debbie Loucks

debbie@montyroberts.com