THE COWBOY and THE QUEEN Dates Announced in Theaters Across the USA

While telling the story of this extraordinary friendship in “The Cowboy and the Queen”, Nevins celebrates Roberts’ view that kindness and connection are more powerful than brutality, and that openness and communication can bridge worlds, if given the chance.

The film, which tells the story of Queen Elizabeth’s unique friendship with an American horse trainer, will be showing in theaters and streaming on MasterClass this fall. When articles about Monty Roberts’s innovative non-violent approach to horse training landed on Queen Elizabeth’s desk, it was being the beginning of a decades-long friendship.

Town and Country – Jul 30, 2024

Humanitas has announced nominations for the 2024 Humanitas Prize

“For fifty years, The Humanitas Prizes have recognized writers who explore the human condition in a nuanced, meaningful way, with stories that entertain and uplift audiences,” said Humanitas executive director Michelle Franke. “The Humanitas Prizes champion work that enhances the lives of viewers, even if these projects are not always rewarded by the marketplace.”

May 2024, "The Cowboy and the Queen" received a nomination for the Humanitas Prize in the documentary category and was an official selection at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the Berkshire International Film Festival and the Boulder International Film Festival.

Humanitas has announced nominations for the 2024 Humanitas Prize in nine juried categories, including TV, film and documentary fields. The Humanitas Prize, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, recognizes writers for their work in exploring the human condition “in a nuanced, meaningful way.”

Variety – Jul 11, 2024

Good News Travels Quickly! Where to see this documentary:

9/6 IFC Center, New York, NY, New York

9/7 Monica Film Center, CA, Los Angeles

9/6 9/12 Mary D Fisher, Sedona, AZ, Phoenix

9/6-9, 13-16 Hudson, NY, Albany-Schenectady-Troy

9/13 Cinema Arts, Fairfax, VA, Washington DC

9/13 Pensacola Cinema Arts, FL, Mobile-Pensacola-Ft Walton

9/13 Real Art Ways Hartford, CT, Hartford& New Haven

9/12 Chatham Orpheum Theater, MA, Boston

9/13 Ambler Theater, Ambler, PA, Philadelphia

9/13 County Theatre, Doylestown, PA, Philadelphia

9/13 Garden Twin, Pinceton, NJ, Philadelphia

9/13 Lark, Larkspur, CA, San Francisco-Oakridge-San Jose

9/13 Bryn Mawr Film Institute, PA, Philadelphia

9/13 Plaza & Media Arts Center, NY, New York

9/14, 15, 19 Crandell, Chatham, NY, New York

9/15 Theatre N @ Nemours, Wilmington, DE, Philadelphia

10/1 10/2 The Grand 3, Tacoma, WA, Seattle-Tacoma

10/4 10/6 Park City Film Park City, UT, Salt Lake City

10/14 10/15 Visulite Cinema, Staunton, VA, Harrisonburg

“The Cowboy and the Queen” will be shown at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre Sept. 6-12. Showtimes will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 6, 7 and 8 at 6:30 p.m.; and Monday, Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 9, 11 and 12 at 3:30 p.m. in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.sedonafilmfestival.org/.

“The Cowboy and the Queen” Documentary is a Historical Feat

“Nevins and editor/writer Graham Clark put forth a solid foundation for the film cleverly intertwining Roberts’ life with milestones in the Queen’s life, all the while staying true to what brought the improbable pair together: a deep love for horses and perhaps an even greater love for kindness and peace.”

Daily Nexus – Feb 29, 2024

WEBSITE: https://www.thecowboyandthequeen.com/

The New York Times bestselling author and world-renowned horse trainer Monty Roberts is available for interviews.

MONTY ROBERTS first gained widespread fame with the release of his New York Times Best Selling book, The Man Who Listens To Horses; a chronicle of his life and development of his non-violent horse training methods called Join-Up®. Monty grew up on a working horse farm as a firsthand witness to traditional, often violent methods of horse training and breaking the spirit with an abusive hand. Rejecting that, he went on to win nine world’s championships in the show ring. Today, Monty’s goal is to share his message that “Violence is never the answer.” Roberts has been encouraged by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II with the award of the Membership in The Royal Victorian Order, as well as becoming Patron of Join-Up International. Other honors received were the ASPCA “Founders” award and the MSPCA George T. Angell Humanitarian Award. Monty is credited with launching the first of its kind Equus Online University; an interactive online lesson site that is the definitive learning tool for violence-free training.

JOIN-UP philosophies can be seen at work with both humans and horses across the world, from farms to major corporations. To learn more about Monty Roberts or the many applications of his Join-Up training methods, visit http://www.montyroberts.com/

