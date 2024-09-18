The Power of Horses: A New Horse Week Documentary Showcases Detroit Horse Power’s Impact on Urban Youth

Aug. 13, 2024 – Equine Network Productions is thrilled to announce the release of its latest documentary film, titled The Power of Horses, as part of Horse Week 2024. This compelling film, presented by Boehringer Ingelheim, will premiere during Horse Week, taking place from October 20-26, 2024.

Spotlighting Detroit Horse Power (DHP), a transformative youth initiative in Detroit, Michigan, the documentary explores how horses are being used to empower under-resourced urban youth. Set against the backdrop of a city renowned for its automotive horsepower, this initiative is proving that the horsepower of a different kind—equine-assisted education—can create profound change.

A Transformative Mission

Founded by David Silver, who combines a background in urban education with a passion for competitive three-day eventing, Detroit Horse Power has become a beacon of hope and opportunity for Detroit’s youth. Through a blend of classroom activities, barn chores, horse care, and riding lessons, DHP’s programs aim to build confidence, character, and essential life skills among middle and high school students from diverse neighborhoods across the city.

Silver’s vision goes beyond riding. The program instills social-emotional skills like perseverance, empathy, responsible risk-taking, confidence, and self-control—crucial for success in school and life. As a result, DHP helps students break through barriers and achieve big dreams.

A Community Investment

One of the most ambitious aspects of DHP’s journey is the upcoming construction of a state-of-the-art equestrian center on a 14-acre site where an old school building once stood. This project represents a significant investment in the community, with plans for an indoor arena, outdoor riding areas, paddocks, administrative spaces, and a media center. Once completed, the facility is expected to serve up to 500 students annually, making it one of the largest equestrian centers for youth development in the country.

A Glimpse into Detroit Horse Power

The documentary offers a day-in-the-life perspective of DHP students, highlighting their experiences at home, school, and within the DHP program. It also delves into the educational and emotional growth fostered by the program, showcasing the deep sense of community and belonging that DHP nurtures.

“The Equine Network Productions team spent three days with the Detroit Horse Power community and their students in Detroit, Michigan, for the filming of this Horse Week feature,” says Leah Beck, Assistant Producer for Video and Creative Services with Equine Network Productions. “It was a moving experience to see the dedication of the DHP team and the impact they’re making on the lives of Detroit’s youth.”

Looking Forward

As DHP continues to grow, so does its influence. The documentary not only shares the stories of the students who have benefited from the program but also aims to inspire other cities to adopt similar initiatives. DHP’s commitment to diversity, equality, and empowerment in the equine industry is a key focus of the film, offering viewers a unique perspective on the potential for horses to change lives.

“We hope our program inspires other cities to provide similar opportunities for urban youth and shows that being an equestrian is not only cool but incredibly FUN,” says Ciara Ginyard, DHP’s Development Director.

