Carly Kade, Co-presenter

CARLY KADE is an award-winning author, horse owner, creativity coach, and the host of the Equestrian Author Spotlight Podcast. She helps fellow writers start, grow, and expand their author careers. Creative writing makes her spurs jingle!

Carly’s In the Reins equestrian romance book series was written with horse lovers in mind, no matter which discipline they ride. The horses are as vital to moving the story forward as the human characters are. These books are perfect for poolside reading, taking to the beach, or settling down with after a day of horseback riding.

SESSION

SEPTEMBER 18, 2021, 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

A Professional Author Presence: Putting Your Best Hoof Forward

You’ve written a fantastic book, now what? You might wonder how some authors set themselves apart from the rest and make it look so effortless. Join equine authors and entrepreneurs Carly Kade and Heather Wallace as they show you how to build a professional presence, ask for reviews, engage with readers, and work with influencers.

