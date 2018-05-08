Jamie Samples, Social Media

After a life of entrepreneurial ventures and hours in the saddle, JAMIE SAMPLES launched Yellow Barn Media, a full service marketing firm in 2007. She has been featured in marketing books, podcasts and blogs, teaches and coaches equine business owners all over the United States, and her team manages multiple social media accounts. She shares her passion for life and business with her husband, young son, horses and many farm animals as well.

SATURDAY MORNING

5 Tips for Better Facebook Live Broadcasts

9:30 a.m. to 10:30.a.m.

Thinking of going live on Facebook? Wondering how to get the most out of your Facebook Live broadcast?

With Facebook Live, you can show your expertise in real time, take people behind the scenes, and much more.

In this session, you’ll discover five tips to succeed with your next Facebook Live broadcast.

Including, how to: