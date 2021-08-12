Susan Friedland, Presenter

SUSAN FRIEDLAND, creator of the award-winning equestrian blog Saddle Seeks Horse, author of Unbridled Creativity: 101 Writing Exercises for the Horse Lover, and avid Instagrammer shares equestrian blogging and social media savvy based on her seven years of experience collaborating with brands on sponsored posts, affiliate marketing and more.

A 20-plus year teaching veteran, Susan is a personable and engaging communicator who enjoys sharing what she’s learned to help others as well as talking about her off-track Thoroughbred Tiz A Knight to anyone and everyone.

SESSION

SEPTEMBER 17, 2021, 11:00 am to 12:00 pm

Blogging Unbridled: Influence, Engagement, and Monetization for Writers, Creatives and Brands

Whether you have zero blogging experience or you’re an old pro, if you’re eager to modernize marketing and have some fun, this session is for you. Join author and equestrian lifestyle blogger Susan Friedland of Saddle Seeks Horse to unpack why blogging is still alive and well in 2021 and explore how to monetize your site without being smarmy.

