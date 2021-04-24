2021 AHP Equine Media Student Travel Award Recipients Announced

American Horse Publications continued effort to mentor students interested in a career in equine media has resulted in a long list of talented young professionals who have become assets to the equine media industry.

Haylie Kerstetter and Hannah Waroway have added their names to the list as the 2021 AHP Equine Media Student Travel Award recipients.

Meet Haylie Kersetter

Haylie is majoring in Equine Studies: Communications for the Equine Industry at Centenary University. She also minors in social media marketing and is the captain of the Hunter/Jumper Team. Riding for 15 years, she enjoys showing Centenary’s horses during the school year. She has a soft spot for riding Off Track Thoroughbreds and being part of their transitions to second careers. Following her graduation in May 2022, Haylie has set her career goal on working as a writer for equestrian-focused publications. Haylie is the daughter of Jennifer and Neal Kerstetter of Coatesville, Pennsylvania.

Meet Hannah Waroway

Hannah graduates in May 2021 from Midway University as a major in Equine Rehabilitation and Equine Management. Hannah has ridden all her life and tried nearly every discipline. Her favorites are bareback/tackless and jumping. She is the senior captain of Midway University’s Hunt Seat Equestrian Team. A self-taught photographer, Hannah has a passion for all animals and their owners. She loves capturing lifelong memories through a camera lens. After graduation, Hannah plans to become a professional in both riding and photography. Her career goal is to establish a business that focuses on black background portraits, equine, and canine photography. Hannah is the daughter of Shannon and Michael Waroway from Ann Arbor, Michigan.

AHP Equine Media Student Travel Award winners receive an $1,000 travel award, complimentary conference registration and complimentary Student membership from American Horse Publications. Haylie and Hannah will have an opportunity to participate with equine media professionals in a three-day conference and related activities at the AHP Equine Media “Back in the Saddle” Conference in Irving, Texas on September 16-18, 2021.

Bonney MacDonald, a professor of English at West Texas A&M University, judged the 2021 Student Award competition and selected the two finalists from a field of 9 applicants.

During the conference, Travel Award recipients will be interviewed by members of the AHP Student Award Committee. One individual will be named the 2021 AHP Equine Media Student Award Winner and will receive a $1,000 cash award. The runner up will also receive a cash award. Cash awards are sponsored by Equine Media Network LLC.

American Horse Publications is a non-profit professional membership association dedicated to promoting excellence in equine media and better understanding and communication within the equine media industry. AHP has been rounding up students with a career goal that combines a passion for horses and media since 1993. Students seeking a career in equine media may request information about AHP student programs by contacting Judy Lincoln, AHP Student Program Coordinator at (386) 760-7743 or e-mail: ahorsepubs2@aol.com. Information is also available online at the AHP web site at https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/ahp-special-awards/

Posted in: