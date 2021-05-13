Finalists for 2021 Equine Industry Vision Award Announced

Zoetis to honor the winner at AHP Equine Media Conference in Texas on September 17

Equine visionaries see beyond the present to a better future for horses and the people who share their world. Since 2002, the Equine Industry Vision Award (EIVA) has honored 19 individuals and organizations that exemplify outstanding visionary achievement or sustained contributions that have made a profound impact on the equine industry.

One of the 2021 four finalists will become the 20th recipient of the Equine Industry Vision Award that recognizes ingenuity and service as well as the benefit to the equine industry by inspiring these qualities in others. The finalists include:

Breyer® Horses is the world’s leading brand of horse-inspired toys, gifts, collectibles and live events and has been inspiring horse lovers of all ages for over 70 years. Breyer provides a balance of ‘real horse’ experience into every product they create allowing for anyone who loves horses to feel like they are part of the horse community – even if they have never ridden a horse. When a worldwide pandemic created widespread disruption in the horse industry, the visionary team at Breyer produced a virtual sensation to open BreyerFest to the world.

Keith Dane is the Senior Advisor, Equine Protection, The Humane Society of the United States. At HSUS, he has led his team in the development of many resources, programs, and campaigns to educate horse owners, encourage owner responsibility, and raise awareness of (and reduce) threats to welfare of domestic equines. Dane is a passionate advocate for the protection of equines with a special focus on Tennessee Walking Horses, his beloved breed of choice since childhood.

Monty Roberts, an internationally respected horse trainer and educator, is committed to improve on the traditional ways of treating not only animals but also the people around horses. His sustained eight decades of outstanding contributions have made a profound impact on the equine industry.

Linda Tellington-Jones is the pioneering founder of TTouch Training that has influenced thousands of horses and people for 50 plus years. From backyard horses and horsemen to the apex of Olympic riders, Linda Tellington-Jones and her TTouch methods have made a much-needed revolutionary shift in the horse world.

The 2021 Equine Industry Vision Award Winner will be announced on Friday, September 17 at a breakfast sponsored by Zoetis held during the AHP Equine Media Conference in Irving, Texas. The recipient will receive a crystal EIVA trophy created by master artisan Peter Wayne Yenawine.

“Zoetis is proud to continue to sponsor the Equine Industry Vision Award that recognizes those who have made a profound impact on the equine industry,” says Jeannie Jeffery, Vice President, U.S. Equine for Zoetis

American Horse Publications partnered with Zoetis (formerly Pfizer Animal Health) to develop the award in 2001.

“Past recipients represent innovators from diverse niches within the equine industry,” says Christine W. Brune, AHP Executive Director. “As equine media, AHP members communicate and applaud the achievements of these pioneers who contribute to improving the environment, education, health and welfare of all breeds and disciplines.”

To learn more about the past winners and the Equine Industry Vision Award, visit https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/ahp-special-awards/

Nominations for the 2022 Equine Industry Vision Award will be available in Fall 2021.

American Horse Publications is dedicated to excellence in equine media through education and communication. AHP strives to be the primary source of education, resources and networking for the equine media community. We believe a proactive approach in an ever-evolving communications-driven world allows us the flexibility and opportunity to promote, support and reward excellence in equine media. For more information, please contact Chris Brune, American Horse Publications at ahorsepubs@aol.com or visit the AHP website at www.americanhorsepubs.org.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After nearly 70 years innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide – from livestock farmers to veterinarians and pet owners. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. In 2020, Zoetis generated revenue of $6.7 billion with ~11,300 employees. For more, visit www.zoetis.com.

