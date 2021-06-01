American Horse Publications Announces Finalists in 2021 Equine Media Awards

Member enthusiasm and online submissions keep equine media strong as AHP celebrates excellence in Texas.

They start in January selecting their best work published in 2020. By the February deadline date, they have submitted their entries. All they can do now is wait.

The release of the finalists in the Equine Media Awards (EMA) ends the waiting period. Earning an award for excellence in equine media has been a goal of AHP members since 1976. Of the 98 participants who entered, 66 have moved forward to placing in the top five in one or more of the 56 classes in the 2021 AHP Equine Media Awards.

The pandemic cancelled the 2020 conference and members gathered on Facebook to watch a video of the announcement of the 2020 winners. This year, AHP moved its conference in Texas from May to September in order to hold an in-person event and awards presentations.

“Members love the awards ceremony where they are publicly recognized for their achievements and applauded by their peers at the annual conference,” says Chris Brune, Executive Director. “It was important for our association to give members a chance to be together on this special night.”

Changes to the workplace and budgets did not hinder the enthusiasm to enter the 2021 EMA competition. A total of 643 entries were submitted by 98 members, 33 Publishing Media members, 19 Media Professional members, and 14 Business members.

A landmark change to the 45-year-old contest was the implementation of an online submission and judging system in 2021. “This new system eliminated shipping packages for members, judges, and the association and saved time and money,” says Brune. “After the initial learning curve, both members and judges found the system easy and quick to navigate.”

The 2021 AHP Equine Media Awards presentations will be held on Saturday evening during the AHP Equine Media “Back in the Saddle” Conference in Irving, Texas on September 16-18, 2021.

Congratulations to the following AHP members who are Equine Media Award finalists for 2021.

PUBLISHING MEDIA MEMBERS



Arabian Horse Times

Barrel Horse News

BloodHorse

Canadian Horse Journal

Chrome

Equestrian Vaulting Magazine

EquiManagement

EQUUS

Eventing USA

Hoof Beats

Hoofcare Publishing

Horse and Rider

Horse Illustrated

Horse Network

Horse Radio Network

Keeneland Magazine

Mid-Atlantic Thoroughbred

New Bridge Polo

NRHA Reiner

Off-Track Thoroughbred Magazine

Paint Horse Journal

Practical Horseman

Quarter Horse News

Sidelines Magazine

Sonoma County Horse Journal

Speedhorse

The American Quarter Horse Journal

The Horse: Your Guide to Equine Health Care

The Team Roping Journal

US Equestrian

USDF Connection

USHJA In Stride

Western Horseman MEDIA PROFESSIONAL MEMBERS Megan Arszman Abigail Boatwright Jennifer Bryant Julie Bryant Jennifer Denison Jessie Haas Christina Keim Douglas Lees Elizabeth Kaye McCall Kim F. Miller Julianne Neal Adrienne N. Neary Shelley Paulson Allison Rehnborg Kelly Sanchez Troy Anna Smith Larri Jo Starkey Kara L. Stewart Suzanne Sylvester BUSINESS, NONPROFIT & COLLEGE/UNIVERSITY MEMBERS Breyer Animal Creations BUCKEYE Nutrition Central Garden & Pet Equine Network, LLC Kentucky Equine Research MARS Equestrian National Reining Horse Association SmartPak Equine LLC Straight Arrow Products, Inc. The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) The Humane Society of the United States UK Ag Equine Programs United States Hunter Jumper Association US Equestrian Federation

For more information about becoming an AHP member and attending the 2021 Equine Media “Back in the Saddle” Conference, contact: Chris Brune at ahorsepubs@aol.com or visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

American Horse Publications is a non-profit professional membership association of equine-related publishing media, businesses, media professionals, colleges, and students. AHP celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2020. The association promotes excellence in equine publishing media and encourages relationships and communication within the horse industry. For more information, visit www.americanhorsepubs.org.

