Finalists for the 2024 Equine Industry Vision Award Announced

Zoetis presents the 2024 winner at the AHP Return to Horse Country Conference in Lexington, Kentucky, on May 17

Since 2002, the Equine Industry Vision Award (EIVA) has honored 18 individuals and four organizations that exemplify outstanding visionary achievements or sustained contributions that have profoundly impacted the equine industry.

A committee of six equine industry professionals narrowed a field of 17 nominations to the following four finalists. One will become the 23rd recipient of the Equine Industry Vision Award. The award recognizes ingenuity and service to the equine industry by inspiring these qualities in others. The 2024 finalists include:

Equine Affaire, premier equine exposition, and equestrian gathering since 1994

Glenn Hebert, founder of the Horse Radio Network, the largest online podcast network for horse lovers worldwide, hosts one of the longest-running daily podcasts in the world, Horses in the Morning

United States Pony Clubs, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization serving equestrians of all ages in the U.S. and Virgin Islands

#WeRideTogether is a nonprofit organization created to cast light on the issue of sexual abuse in youth and amateur sports

The 2024 Equine Industry Vision Award Winner will be announced at the AHP Return to Horse Country Conference in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday, May 17, at the breakfast sponsored by Zoetis.

American Horse Publications partnered with Zoetis (formerly Pfizer Animal Health) to develop the award in 2001.

“Ever since its inception,” said Christine Brune, AHP Executive Director, “this prestigious award has honored men, women, and organizations that bring vision, diversity, and exceptional service to the horse industry.”

To learn more about the past winners and the Equine Industry Vision Award, visit https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/category/awards/equine-industry-vision-award/

