United States Pony Clubs Becomes the 23rd Recipient of the Prestigious Equine Industry Vision Award

The United States Pony Clubs (USPC) was named and honored as the 2024 Equine Industry Vision Award Winner at the AHP Equine Media Conference in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday, May 17, at a breakfast sponsored by Zoetis.

“We are so honored at the United States Pony Clubs to receive the prestigious Equine Industry Vision Award,” said Teresa Woods, Executive Director of the United States Pony Clubs. “To receive this recognition for outstanding leadership, innovation, creativity, and for Pony Club’s contribution and service toward positive changes in the equine industry just speaks to all we have been striving for over the past 70 years. We are planning to continue our original founders’ mission of providing excellence in equestrian education, now to riders of all ages. We will continue working to help members become skilled equestrians and the future leaders of tomorrow—both within the horse industry and beyond.”

Founded in 1954 as a youth organization to teach safe riding and the proper care of horses, the nonprofit educational organization is celebrating its 70th Anniversary in 2024. USPC has evolved over the years, and new programs are continuously added—including a points program and virtual competitions starting in 2025.

During the United States Pony Club’s 70 years of history, the organization has:

Created the most comprehensive horse care and management curriculum within the United States, with a foundation based on education, safety, teamwork, sportsmanship, leadership, and fun.

Developed Standards of Proficiency and curriculum for its certification tracks, which include a track for Horse Management and six additional certification tracks covering both English and Western disciplines. This allows for a customizable journey for members. USPC has certified more than 16,500 equestrians at the highest levels of equestrian sport.

Pioneered the way on safety, leading in helmet research and regulations within the United States. USPC has focused on safety in every area of its program throughout its history.

Provided 10 disciplines for members to compete in with education and resources in an additional six disciplines.

Developed the USPC Festival event, which takes place every two years, with up to 3,500 people in attendance to compete at Championships, learn from Education modules, get started with D Camp, volunteer, or spectate.

Added riding centers into the well-established club system to allow those without a horse to get involved in USPC.

To learn more about the United States Pony Clubs, visit https://www.ponyclub.org/

American Horse Publications partnered with Zoetis (formerly Pfizer Animal Health) to develop the award in 2001.

The Equine Industry Vision Award (EIVA) has honored 18 individuals and 5 organizations that exemplify outstanding visionary achievements or sustained contributions that have profoundly impacted the equine industry. This distinguished award is a unique opportunity to publicly acknowledge ingenuity, originality, and effective innovation that exemplifies commitment, dedication, and service to this industry.

Details on the 2025 Equine Vision Industry Award are available in the Fall.

About American Horse Publications

American Horse Publications is dedicated to excellence in equine media through education and communication. AHP strives to be the primary source of education, resources, and networking for the equine media community. We believe a proactive approach in an ever-evolving communications-driven world allows us the flexibility and opportunity to promote, support, and reward excellence in equine media. For more information, visit the AHP website at www.americanhorsepubs.org

