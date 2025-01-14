2025 “LEAD THE HERD WORKSHOP” RIDES INTO FORT WORTH TO GIVE A LEG UP TO COWGIRL ENTREPRENEURS

January 18, Boss Mares, Inc., the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame join forces to host the second “Lead the Herd” Workshop at the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth, Texas. The one-day workshop will bring business and marketing expertise to attendees free of charge, all with the mission to give cowgirl entrepreneurs a leg up and inspire them in reaching their goals.

The second workshop produced under the non-profit Boss Mares, Inc.’ s mission to give a leg up to cowgirl entrepreneurs is ready to inform and entertain the nearly 100 participants with a powerful lineup of speakers. Joining keynote speaker Terry Stuart Forst, head of Oklahoma-based Stuart Ranch and a National Cowgirl Hall of Fame inductee, are Jodi Weishaar Hendrickson, founder of Fringe Scarves, to discuss marketing and branding.

Speaking to attendees about accounting and tax considerations is Emily Landry, a certified public accountant and Partner in Whitley Penn’s Fort Worth office; and entrepreneur and small business owner Melanie Scharton advising registrants on how to take a vision to fruition with a successful plan to focus on sales and structure.

“There is no more natural fit for a cowgirl entrepreneur workshop than the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame during the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo,” said Anna Morrison, president and co-founder of Boss Mares, Inc. “This workshop gives us a chance to bring Boss Mares’ resources home to Fort Worth, where we grew the vision for our programs. We can’t wait to see what the women who attend take away from our incredible speakers.”

Held at the inspiring National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame, the workshop will include museum and Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo admission, lunch, and the opportunity to interact with the speakers. Thanks to underwriting from the Delaplaine Family Foundation and Mindy’s Hope Foundation, and support from event partners Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame and Museum, Boss Mares, Inc. is able to provide the workshop to attendees free of charge. Lunch will be provided through Westland Restaurant Group, a local business whose operating partner, Gigi Howell, is a powerhouse cowgirl entrepreneur in her own right.

“Forming partnerships like co-hosting this event with the Stock Show and Cowgirl Museum is key to spreading efforts to bolster female Western business owners,” said Kate Bradley Byars, Boss Mares, Inc. co-founder and secretary. “Hosting the workshop where women are already gathering, like during the ranch horse show at the stock show makes sure we reach as many women as possible. This is also the precursor to our business and education grant applications, which will be open following this event.”

Launched early in 2023, Boss Mares, Inc., a 501(c)(3), is offering entrepreneur empowerment “Lead the Herd” workshops and awarding business and education grants. Grant applications will open January 22, with the award date of June 2025, following a selection process that is detailed on bossmaresinc.com.

Co-founded by Anna Morrison, PhD, Patti Colbert and Kate Bradley Byars, with guidance from fellow Board Member Ellen Bell, all owners of businesses, Boss Mares, Inc. supports female business owners and entrepreneurs by providing access to resources in key areas, including accounting and finance support, continuing education, leadership and career coaching, legal counsel and marketing expertise. The leadership role in a herd of horses is held by a mare, known as the “boss mare.”

For more information the workshop, and to find out how you can Back the Boss Mares, visit bossmaresinc.org.

