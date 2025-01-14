E3A, a Leader in Equine Assisted Learning Cites New Research on the Role of Empathy in Leadership

January 14, 2025 — According to E3A, a leading organization in the EAL “arena,” new research indicates that empathy is a true leadership skill and one that is highly valued. As a result, empathy enables leaders to discriminate among emotions and to use that information to influence decision making. Prior to this, empathy was not viewed as being a part of any leadership skill.

In equine assisted learning, experiential programs are considered a catalyst for change and Equine Assisted Learning takes the experiential development element to a completely different level whereby individuals and teams participate and work with and through horses in ground-based exercises in order to understand the power of empathy and trust. EAL exercises are guided by certified professional facilitators who connect the experiential interaction with the horse to relevant organizational context, which helps participants gain a better understanding of themselves and others. Equine -assisted learning meanwhile, is based on biomimicry, which is “a practice that learns from and mimics the strategies found in nature to solve human design challenges.”

If you are interested in learning more about Equine Assisted Learning and/or looking for ways to expand and elevate your coaching or mental health practice in new, innovative and impactful ways, E3A can provide you with a “roadmap” to enhance that process. E3A’s programs help to advance this bond between horse and human during which participants gain deep insight into leadership skills and personal development.

To participate in an E3A workshop, or to experience a one-on-one meeting with a certified EAL Instructor, E3A offers special memberships for individuals who are just starting out in this field as well as for those who are already working in the coaching or mental health arenas in order to gain more hands-on experience.

The following link provides more detailed research and scientific background on the link between leadership, empathy and how horses may help to facilitate a greater skill set in leadership development.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/shaheenajanjuhajivrajeurope/2024/03/29/unleashing-the-power-of-horses-for-leadership/?sh=513d7dce2ab1

https://www.e3assoc.org/

