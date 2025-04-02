AHC opens 2025 Annual Conference Registration

The equine industry is fortunate to offer a variety of events, conferences, and virtual gatherings—but they all compete for one thing: YOU! Your time, energy, resources, and attention are valuable. So why choose the American Horse Council’s National Issues Forum and Conference?

The AHC National Issues Forum Offers It All.

While some events focus narrowly on a single aspect, discipline, or ideology, the AHC brings it all together. We address the good, the bad, and the complex realities of the equine industry, fostering meaningful discussions and collaboration around the key issues that impact us all. This is your opportunity to shape the future of the industry you love and ensure your voice is heard.

The Full Experience.

Seeking collaboration and development? That's our specialty. The AHC conference provides a platform for industry leaders and stakeholders to tackle the toughest challenges facing our industry. From committee meetings to our committee sponsored expert speakers, you'll have ample opportunities to engage, innovate, and contribute to actionable solutions.

Want to promote your brand? This is the place! At the AHC cocktail reception and between sessions, you'll network with influential figures in the equine community, creating valuable connections to elevate your organization, product, or service.

Want to honor the industry's best and brightest? Each year AHC gives numerous awards to those that have made major contributions to the industry. Join us in celebrating and thanking them for all they do for the horse industry!

Why Attend?

Don’t miss this chance to shape the equine industry’s future. We won’t promise to solve every challenge in one conference, but we can guarantee that the discussions and collaborations that happen here will influence the direction of our industry for years to come.

Join your fellow equine industry leaders, advocates, and stakeholders to share insights, explore challenges, and collaborate on solutions that move the industry forward. True progress comes from thoughtful dialogue, diverse perspectives, and a shared commitment to growth.

You don’t want to miss your chance – so plan ahead!

As you map out your schedule, consider the unique value the AHC National Issues Forum and Conference can bring to your professional goals. It’s an unparalleled opportunity to learn, connect, and grow with others who share your passion for the equine industry.

We look forward to seeing you at the Forum and working together to shape the future of the equine industry.

To see the conference schedule and register go to

https://members.horsecouncil.org/atlas/events/american-horse-council-2025-national-issues-forum-and-conference-39/details

To book your hotel reservation go to the link below.

Note that the room block closes May 30, 2025

https://bookings.omnihotels.com/event/washington-dc-shoreham/2025-ahc-annual-meeting-and-national-iss

Please stay with our host hotel as doing so helps you and AHC. They offer reduced rates for attendees, plus discounted AV and hospitality for everyone. These benefits are vital to our conference’s future!

Media Contact:

Julie M. Broadway, CAE®

jbroadway@horsecouncil.org

202-296-4031