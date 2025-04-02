YOUR NEW ANNUAL TRAIL GUIDE TO EQUINE AFFAIRE IS HERE! Elevate your Equine Affaire experience with these tips, FAQs, and other reminders

LONDON, OH, April 2, 2025 – Next week, more than thirty thousand equestrians will congregate at the Ohio Expo Center to enjoy North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering! With hundreds of exhibitors, dozens of top-flight clinicians and industry experts, and herds of horses on site, this event presents can’t-miss equestrian entertainment, education, and inspiration tailor-made for horse lovers just like you. No matter what you enjoy most about horses and the horse world, there’s something incredible waiting for you at Equine Affaire!

As you pack your saddle bags, hook up the horse trailer, and set Ohio in your sights, keep this trail guide handy to help plan your adventure. We’ve compiled the ultimate insider’s guide with tips on who to see, where to go, and what to do when, plus added some helpful hints and frequently asked questions. Let’s get ready to ride!

I WANT TO GO! WHERE IS IT, WHEN IS IT, AND HOW DO I GET THERE?

Equine Affaire will take place at the Ohio Expo Center on April 10-13, 2025. The Ohio Expo Center (OEC) is located at 717 East 17th Avenue in Columbus, Ohio. Hours on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are from 9 am-7 pm (EST), and on Sunday, from 9 am-5 pm (EST). Single day tickets and four-day passes for Equine Affaire are available for purchase here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-attend/ohio-general-information/tickets/. Tickets will also be available for cash-only purchases on site.

For an overview map of the grounds, click here: https://equineaffaire.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/overview-map-combined-scaled.jpg! We’ll also have this map, and all our individual building maps, printed in the official event program, which is handed out to every adult with admission while supplies last.

You can access the event off I-71 from 17th Avenue on the north side of the Ohio Expo Center. On Thursday through Sunday, you can drive through the main gate (Gate 3) and park on the south side of 17th Avenue. On Friday and Saturday, you can also park in a large lot on the north side of 17th Avenue and walk through pedestrian Gate 2, near the Bricker Annex.

The Ohio Expo Center charges for parking, so please be prepared to pay the parking attendants promptly when you arrive. It’s $10/entry or $25/four-day pass. Standard parking will accept cash, credit/debit, Apple pay, and Google pay.

Also, please leave your pets at home! We cannot allow any pets in any of the buildings, except for service dogs per Ohio Revised Code § 955.43.

Need more information? Click here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-attend/ohio-general-information/ohio-location-event-hours/.

QUICK TIP: If you plan to come multiple days or would like to enter and leave repeatedly on the same day, purchase a parking pass from the OEC! Parking passes will be available for purchase from the parking attendants at the gate.



FAQ: When can I arrive to park on site? You can arrive and park as early as you wish, but the doors to all the exhibit buildings will remain locked until 9 am.

I HEARD THE OHIO EXPO CENTER IS UNDER CONSTRUCTION! HOW WILL THAT AFFECT EQUINE AFFAIRE?

This year, it’s especially important to consult our overview map because the Ohio Expo Center is under construction as part of the Expo 2050 Master Plan. To accommodate the construction, the footprint of our event has changed and the flow of traffic for horses, cars, and pedestrians will also look different. Please pay attention to the signs on site and be aware of your surroundings as you navigate the Expo Center. Here’s a quick summary of a few of the most important changes to Equine Affaire’s layout this year:

The Celeste Center will be unavailable for use, except for the EA Volunteer Office, which will remain in its customary location. All exhibits and vendors customarily housed in the Celeste have been moved to the Bricker Annex, north of the Bricker Building.

The midway aisle between the Celeste and the Bricker will be inaccessible to car and foot traffic. As a result, the main entrance to the Bricker is now on the north side of the building.

Food vendors will be in a new location this year, located in the aisle between the Gilligan and the Bricker.

When in doubt, consult the overview map! The map will be available on our website, on our social media, and in our event program, as well as through the Equine Affaire portal in the Western Edge mobile app. That’s right! This year, you can access Equine Affaire straight from your phone via our new mobile app. Download the Western Edge mobile app today, create your own free account, and navigate to the Equine Affaire portal. There, you’ll be able to access our event maps; schedule; a list of exhibitors; ways to enter our free online raffle; and an interactive scavenger hunt. Play the scavenger hunt before and during your trip to Equine Affaire and you could win a bundle of Equine Affaire-branded swag!

WHERE CAN I STAY?

There are a variety of host hotels near the event. A list is available on our website. Many of our host hotels still have rooms available. Here’s how to find out what’s available and how to receive a special discounted rate on your stay: https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-attend/ohio-general-information/ohio-host-hotels/.

Are you coming in an RV or camper? Camping is available on site at the OEC and remains unaffected by the construction. There is no advance registration. All spaces are filled on a first-come, first-served basis, and there are plenty of spaces for all. The current OEC camping rate is $50/day and subject to change without notice. Camping permits can be purchased at the Ohio Expo Center’s main entrance gate (Gate 3), on the south side of 17th Avenue. Pets are welcome in the camping areas. You can learn more about camping at the OEC here: https://www.ohioexpocenter.com/p/visit/camping-at-the-ohio-expo-center.

WHAT IS FANTASIA?

We’re glad you asked! Fantasia is Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse. A two-hour extravaganza of equine and equestrian performances, all set to music, this nighttime event takes place in the Coliseum on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights during Equine Affaire. The doors open at 6:45 pm and the show starts promptly at 7:30 pm. The show typically lasts approximately two hours with one fifteen-minute intermission.

Fantasia is unlike any show you’ve ever seen! Every performance features a stunning array of disciplines and styles of riding as well as a variety of breeds of horses, all presented by some of the most sought-after performers in the nation. This year’s show will feature the Canadian Cowgirls, Staci and Nicolas Diaz, Luke and Kaylee Gingerich, Liberty Cunningham, the Whispery Pines Percherons, and more incredible performers – including a special “Cowtown”-themed act that’s sure to bring down the house!

Fantasia requires separate tickets, and tickets sell quickly, so buy yours today! You can purchase Fantasia tickets online at https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-attend/ohio-general-information/tickets/ or by calling our office at (740) 845-0085, M-F, 9 am-5 pm (EST). You can also buy tickets on the day of each performance from the Information Booth in the Bricker building until we sell out.

QUICK TIP: Make sure to stay after the event for a special autograph signing session! All the performers come back out into the arena after the show to sign postcards and programs.



FAQ: Do I need to purchase separate tickets for Equine Affaire and Fantasia? Yes, you need to purchase general admission tickets to access Equine Affaire’s daytime activities and a separate ticket to attend Fantasia. However, if you arrive after 6:30 pm EST to attend Fantasia, you will not have to purchase a general admission ticket to Equine Affaire.

CAN I LEARN MORE ABOUT HORSES AT EQUINE AFFAIRE?

There’s no better place to learn about horses than Equine Affaire! For more than thirty years, Equine Affaire has proudly served as an educational gateway to the world of horses. Our mission is to produce events that help improve the horse management, training, and riding skills of all equestrians, from the beginner to the experienced competitor. Year after year, we build our first-class educational program with hundreds of clinics, seminars, and demonstrations, all presented by talented speakers and presenters who are also dedicated, passionate horse-people.

Whether you love riding, jumping, liberty, reining, ranch work, roping, dressage, barrel racing, driving, learning about horse health care and husbandry, or any number of other horse-related topics, there’s a clinic, seminar, or demonstration on our schedule for you. Love Mustangs? Don’t miss the range of sessions dedicated to Mustang enthusiasts!

This year’s educational program includes the return of Cowtown in Cooper, a special feature geared specifically for Western riders who enjoy working with cattle. Sponsored by Western Life Today, Cowtown in Cooper is a two-day educational tour through the world of cow-oriented Western events, such as boxing, ranch riding, sorting, breakaway roping, and more. Cowtown in Cooper will take place on Friday and Saturday of the event. Wear your cowboy boots and hats and come prepared to see some incredible clinicians and riders working with live cattle!

Check out our clinic schedule and a full list of presenters at this link to find the best clinics to attend for you and your area of interest: https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-attend/ohio-educational-program/ohio-presenters/.

If you’re brand new to the horse world, make sure to stop by the Equine Affaire Information Booth in the Bricker Building and tell our friendly staff. They’ll have extra tips and info for you to help get you started! That’s also where you can pick up your official event program. And while you’re there, ask for directions to the Equine Fundamentals Forum. This year, the EFF is located in the Bricker Annex!



FAQ: How can I ride in a clinic at a future Equine Affaire? Equine Affaire’s Ride with a Pro clinic program is a popular and affordable way to ride with and learn from one of your idols at Equine Affaire! Applications are available online starting in January and the deadline to apply is typically in early February. Learn more about Ride with a Pro here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-participate/ohio-ride-in-clinics/ohio-ride-with-a-pro-2/.

WHAT’S THIS DONKEY EXTRAVAGANZA I KEEP HEARING ABOUT?

The Donkey Extravaganza is a brand-new feature at Equine Affaire in Ohio, presented in partnership with Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue! Geared especially for lovers of these long-eared equines, the Donkey Extravaganza will be located in the Voinovich Livestock and Trade Center and will take place Thursday, April 10 through Sunday, April 13. Visit the Voinovich any time throughout the event to see donkeys up close, engage with a variety of organizations focused on donkeys, take in educational presentations all about donkeys, and shop a specialty pavilion featuring retailers who offer donkey-related products and services. This year’s Equine Affaire clinic, seminar, and demo schedule features an extra page detailing the educational sessions that will take place in the Donkey Extravaganza. Experts will present sessions about donkey psychology and physiology, first aid, emergency, welfare issues, donkey dentistry, donkey hoof care, and so much more. Admission to the Donkey Extravaganza is included with general admission to Equine Affaire, so it’s like getting to go to two expos for the price of one!

Learn more about the Donkey Extravaganza and review the demo schedule here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-attend/ohio-other-features/donkey-extravaganza/!

WHERE DO I GO TO SHOP?

Equine Affaire is home to the largest horse-related trade show in North America. Featuring hundreds of exhibitors spread out across several buildings, you’re virtually guaranteed to find what you’re looking for! Make sure to visit the Bricker Building, the Bricker Annex, and the Voinovich Center, as well as outdoor areas between buildings, to see all the exhibitors. See a full list of this year’s vendors here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-attend/ohio-trade-show/ohio-exhibitors/.

While you’re shopping, make sure to check out our Facebook (@equineaffaire) starting at noon on Thursday, April 10, so you can cast your vote for the Best Booth Award! On Thursday morning, our staff will select five outstanding exhibitor booths and post photos on our Facebook page by noon. Then it’s up to you to vote for your favorite booth until noon on Saturday, April 12. The booth with the most votes will win the contest! Participating in the Best Booth Award voting is the perfect way to support your favorite exhibitors. Watch our Facebook feed for details on how to vote and to see who wins!

Love shopping for bargains? Located in the Voinovich, the Marketplace at Equine Affaire is a consignment shop where people just like you can drop off their gently used equestrian items for sale, or browse for bargains among quality used equestrian goods. Learn more about consigning and shopping at the Marketplace here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-participate/ohio-sell/ohio-the-marketplace-consignment/.

QUICK TIP: Many exhibitors host raffles at their booths during the show. Make sure to take business cards or little slips of paper pre-filled with your name, mailing address, and email addresses to make entering raffles quick and easy! You can find a list of all the exhibitors holding raffles in the event program, too. You never know what you might win! (And for that matter, don’t forget to enter Equine Affaire’s free online raffle: https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-participate/ohio-win/ohio-free-raffle/. Entries are accepted through April 13!)



ARE THERE COMPETITIONS?

There are three exciting competitions taking place at Equine Affaire!

First, we’re thrilled to announce the debut of the Breed Bonanza, sponsored by Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal. This unique under-saddle rail class will pit horses and riders of a variety of breeds and disciplines against one another in an all-breeds-welcome showdown. The Breed Bonanza will take place on Sunday, April 13, in the Coliseum at 11:30 am. The Bonanza will consist of a Youth division and an Adult division. Competitors will be evaluated based on quality of gaits, horsemanship, and turnout. A carefully curated panel of three judges consisting of a breeder, a horse show judge, and a professional trainer will bring their unique backgrounds and perspectives to the ring as they select and crown the inaugural Breed Bonanza winners. Don’t miss it!

The Versatile Horse & Rider Competition will take place on Friday, April 11, 2025, in the Coliseum. Beloved by Equine Affaire fans for years, this exciting competition features horses and riders traversing an obstacle course created to test communication between horse and rider, as well as each competitor’s horsemanship skills and athletic prowess. Riders are competing for $5,500 in cash and other prizes. It’s one exciting race! Check it out here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-participate/ohio-compete/ohio-versatile-horse-rider-competition/ and bookmark that page for the future to learn more about applying to compete!

Finally, the Great Equestrian Fitness Challenge returns on Saturday, April 12 at 3 pm in Rod’s Covered Paddock! The GEFC is your opportunity to compete for fun prizes and bragging rights – no horses needed. If you’re the king or queen of the barn chore list, love mucking stalls, or excel at stacking hay, we want you! Show off your hard-earned barn rat muscles in the Barn Chores Marathon or the Bouncy Pony Race. Visit the Information Booth in the Bricker Building prior to the competition to sign up. It’s free to participate, but the number of competitor slots is limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis. Limit one event entry per person.

FAQ: Is admittance to all three competitions included with my general admission ticket? That’s correct. No extra tickets are required to attend these events.

HOW CAN I MEET SOME COOL HORSES AND PEOPLE?

Visit the Breed Pavilion in the Voinovich Center and the Horse & Farm Exhibits in the Gilligan Complex! First, the Breed Pavilion will showcase dozens of horse breeds and registries with origins in North America, Europe, and beyond. You can network with horse owners, research breeds, learn about national, regional, and local breed associations and their activities, and so much more. Association representatives will be on hand to provide helpful information and answer questions about their breeds and horses, and equines from miniatures to drafts and from stock horses to sport horses will be on exhibit and presented in hand for your consideration. Under saddle demonstrations of the breeds featured in the Breed Pavilion will also be conducted throughout the weekend in the main clinic arenas, offering you a chance to understand and appreciate the conformation, characteristics, and aptitudes of horses of different breeds.

After you’ve toured the Breed Pavilion, take a stroll through the Gilligan Complex and visit the Horse & Farm Exhibits. You can chat with barn and equine business owners, visit with industry professionals offering horses for sale, and plenty more. The Adoption Affaire, in partnership with the ASPCA Right Horse program, will also be going on in the Gilligan Complex all weekend. Make sure to visit the Adoption Affaire stalls to learn about the mission of various rescues and sanctuaries and meet horses up for adoption.

Have you ever dreamed of driving a pair of giant draft horses? At Equine Affaire in Ohio, we are delighted to offer you the chance for a fascinating experience with the gentle giants of Whispery Pines Percherons! Free for all Equine Affaire attendees, the Drive A Draft activity will take place on Friday and Saturday in Rod’s Arena. Sign up by visiting the Whispery Pines Percherons’ stalls in the Gilligan Complex near the green wall. Learn more here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-attend/ohio-other-features/drive-a-draft/.

QUICK TIP: Ask all the questions! Our exhibitors love to share and showcase their equestrian experiences. Make sure to ask for business cards or pamphlets, too, especially if you’re interested in taking lessons, purchasing a horse, or asking for training services.

WHAT ABOUT THE KIDS?

Equine Affaire is a great place to take kids of all ages, especially horse-crazy ones. The Equine Fundamentals Forum has lots of fun activities, including an arts and crafts project and a fun stick horse rodeo (3 pm daily!). This year, the EFF will be housed in the Bricker Annex. There will also be kids’ activities available in the Voinovich as part of the Donkey Extravaganza!

THIS EVENT SOUNDS GREAT! HOW CAN I VOLUNTEER/EXHIBIT/ADVERTISE/PARTICIPATE SOMEDAY?

You can learn more about how to volunteer, exhibit, advertise, or participate with Equine Affaire in the future by visiting www.equineaffaire.com.

MY QUESTION DIDN’T GET ASKED! NOW WHAT?

If you have more questions or need to get in touch with our staff, there are plenty of ways to reach out to us! Bookmark our website (www.equineaffaire.com), follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire, or call our office at (740) 845-0085, 9:00am-5:00pm EST (M-F). We can’t wait to see you at Equine Affaire!

Media Contact:

Allison Rehnborg, Marketing Coordinator

Equine Affaire, Inc.

Phone: (740) 845-0085 ext. 103

arehnborg@equineaffaire.com

www.equineaffaire.com

*Pictures Available Upon Request