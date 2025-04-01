American Horse Council rolls out Member Loyalty Rewards Program

The American Horse Council (AHC) is excited to offer a new Member Loyalty Rewards Program that will thank and reward our members for their continued patronage. Members will receive points for their engagement, participation and actions which they can redeem for free products and discounts.

AHC President, Julie Broadway, stated “Just like your grocery store, gas station, or pharmacy – people love reward programs! AHC is delighted to partner with some great businesses to offer “perks” to our members.”

The best part is YOU don’t have to do anything but participate. We track the points and send you the “good stuff” when you reach your point goals!

For individuals and small business Members

100 points when you join or renew your membership – get a free subscription of choice of magazine from Equine Network – The Horse, EQUUS or Practical Horseman (valued at $32/yr)

100 points for attending the AHC Annual Conference

50 points for participating in our Annual Fly-In and visiting Congressional Office and/or with Federal Agency Staff

At 250 points get free Ebook “Winning with Horses” from Trafalgar Square valued at $25

50 points for attending each AHC quarterly webinar

50 points for each grassroots outreach. When you respond to our “Call to Action”

50 points for referring to a friend to join AHC

10 points for each FB share or likes on AHC’s FB page

At 500 points get 20% discount off book purchase from Trafalgar Square plus a free PDF of the Economic Impact Study Appendices (valued at $50)

Note: You’re getting all our great discount programs from Advantage (which includes John Deere, SW Paints, Big Ass Fans and Office Depot), Tickets At Work, and USEF – plus about $110 worth of free gifts – just for being active and engaged with AHC!

Associations & State Horse Council Members

100 points to join- – get a free subscription of choice of magazine from Equine Network – The Horse, EQUUS or Practical Horseman (valued at $32/yr)

100 points for attending the AHC Annual conference

50 points for participating in our Annual Fly-In and visiting Congressional Office and/or with Federal Agency Staff

At 250 points get free Ebook “Winning with Horses” from Trafalgar Square valued at $25

50 points for attending each quarterly webinar

50 points for each grassroots outreach. When you respond to our “Call to Action”

50 points for each AHC news article sent to their members

At 1000 points – get 20% discount off book purchases from Trafalgar Square- plus a free PDF of the 2023 National Economic Impact Study (EIS) & EIS Appendices. (valued at $150)

Note: You’re getting all our great discount programs from Advantage (which includes John Deere, SW Paints, Big Ass Fans and Office Depot), Tickets at Work and USEF – which you can pass along to your members– plus about $200+ worth of free gifts just for being active and engaged with AHC! https://horsecouncil.org/ahc-member-benefits/

Media Contact:

Julie Broadway

American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org