2025 Thoroughbred Makeover Vendor Fair Applications Now Open

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced today that Vendor Fair applications are now open for the 2025 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America, the largest retraining competition in North America for recently-retired racehorses and former broodmares. The Vendor Fair runs throughout the competition, October 8-11, at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

New for 2025, the Vendor Fair will be located along Jay Trump Drive next to the Stonelea Arena. The vendor application fee will include tent rental. This change in location places the Vendor Fair in the heart of the action at the Thoroughbred Makeover, including the new ten-discipline Makeover Championships format on Saturday, October 11 taking place in the outdoor arenas largely in the hunter/jumper complex.

“While our trainers and their horses were our priority in this year’s format changes, a shift in format and venues also allowed us to make some adjustments that we feel improve the experience for sponsors, vendors, and spectators,” said RRP executive director Kirsten Green. “Moving our vendor fair and show office operations to locations that are convenient to stabling and the busiest competition venues should have a positive impact on accessibility, foot traffic, and engagement.”

Vendor space can also accompany advertising or event sponsorship packages, which include naming rights to various aspects of the Thoroughbred Makeover. Vendor reservations paid in full through May 12 will lock in early bird pricing; while space lasts, reservations will be accepted through August 1 for program inclusion with a final deadline of September 1. Non-profit vendors are eligible for additional discounts and space options. Vendor reservations are currently being accepted via the RRP website.

The Thoroughbred Makeover is the banner event of the RRP, and is expected to welcome over 300 competitors from all across North America. The event includes competition in ten riding sports, including barrel racing, competitive trail, dressage, eventing, field hunter, polo, ranch work, show hunter, show jumper, and freestyle (a free-form discipline showcasing skills of the trainer’s choosing). The event also includes educational opportunities, networking events and an optional horse sale.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

Media Contact:

Kristen Kovatch Bentley

Retired Racehorse Project

410-798-5140 | kbentley@therrp.org