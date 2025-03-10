Back on Track / Absorbine Recognizing the American Farrier: A Kappy Kaplan Tribute

Pottstown, PA / Wilbraham, MA – W.F. Young, the makers of Absorbine® products and Back on Track® USA, are partnering for the 2nd consecutive year to support the Kappy Kaplan Farrier Appreciation Event.

Being hosted at WEF, the world-class event facility in Wellington, FL, on Saturday, March 8th, this exclusive invitation-only event, is a testament to the character, professionalism, and heartfelt warmth and gratitude the community has towards Kappy.

The event’s namesake, Kappy Kaplan, was a legendary horseman and farrier who made an impact on the industry. His years of riding and training horses gave him the ability to analyze gait faults and develop solutions to enhance a horse’s way of going. He taught shoeing and basic forging skills and became known as “the professor” by all who sought his knowledge.



Kaplan was a close friend of Gene Mische, founder of WEF. He became the official farrier of Mische’s stadium jumping shows, including WEF, and one of the original stakeholders in the iconic Wellington show series.



“Oh, I’m so proud,” said his daughter Veronica “Cookie” Kaplan Gallea, who attended last year’s event for the first time. “I wish I had been able to attend many years earlier. But it’s as grand as he was. It’s beautiful. He was a great person who had this quality to make you feel like you were the most important person in the world when he was with you. He’s still so missed by everyone.”

This year’s event will include the annual recognition, “Friend of the Farrier” award, while introducing two new awards to include the “Apprentice Achievement Award” and the “Kappy Kaplan Farrier Achievement Award”.

James S Ruder, CEO of Back on Track USA, a former master farrier himself and Amy Cairy, W.F. Young Vice President of Marketing, an avid and accomplished horsewoman, are thrilled to see this event grow. Our common goals and recognition that the American Farrier is the foundation of the industry we both love could not be stronger.

About Back on Track: Back on Track creates therapeutic products that help people, pets, and horses achieve a more active and comfortable lifestyle. Back on Track’s proven therapeutic technologies include Welltex®, Iontex™, Coppertex, Haematex™, and Cool on Track®. All were developed by combining modern textile technology and traditional Chinese medicine to create unprecedented health and wellness results, often called “The Back on Track Effect.” Back on Track’s joint and muscle support products and braces are FDA-cleared. Trauma Void, Back on Track’s line of riding helmets, is a global leader in safety and comfort. To learn more about Back on Track and our ever-expanding line of therapy and safety products, please ask your favorite retailer or visit us atBackonTrackUSA.com

About Absorbine: Absorbine® grew from humble beginnings. In 1892, Mary Ida Young and her husband Wilbur Fenelon Young began their journey. Wilbur, a piano deliveryman, relied on their horses for deliveries in the Northeast. Mary Ida, passionate about gardening and herbs, formulated Absorbine® Veterinary Liniment. They used it on their horses daily for better circulation and healing. Word of its effectiveness spread, and Wilbur started selling it during his deliveries. Today, Absorbine® is a global brand, offering a variety of products loved by horse and pet owners worldwide, all rooted in a legacy of care and innovation to help animals live their best lives. Absorbine® The Horse World’s Most Trusted Name® Delivering innovative horse care products since 1892. Absorbine.com

About Wellington International: Wellington International hosts the internationally celebrated 13-week Winter Equestrian Festival (WEF) and the 28-week Annual Series horse shows. Established in 1974, this iconic equestrian venue spans over 111 acres, featuring 14 state-of-the-art competition arenas, more than 500 permanent equine stalls, dedicated horse trails, pedestrian paths, and expansive golf cart tracks. Recognized for its excellence, Wellington International is proud to operate the world’s largest and longest-running hunter/jumper horse show and has been a designated Rolex property since 2012. Each year, it welcomes a diverse equestrian community, with participants from all 50 states and over 40 countries. Beyond its equestrian accolades, Wellington International also provides many amenities, such as VIP and hospitality areas, versatile event spaces, dining, luxury shopping destinations, sponsorship programs and more. With an annual contribution of more than $400 million to Palm Beach County’s GDP and the creation of over 3,700 jobs, Wellington International’s impact extends well beyond the facility. For more information, visit www.wellingtoninternational.com.

