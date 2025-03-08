Where We Go From Here!

Today is the final day of National Horse Protection Week, (click here) but for the EQUUS Foundation, every day is a day devoted to protecting America’s horses.



From the very start 23 years ago, the EQUUS Foundation has sought to recognize the impact of horses on our lives – past, present and future – and that we owe our horses lives worth living from beginning to end. What drives us is that many thousands of America’s horses continue to become at risk for neglect, abuse, and the slaughter pipeline each year simply because they fall through the cracks when transitioning from one owner or one job to another.

We have seen progress. . .

• The number of equines being transported across our borders for slaughter is at an all-time low compared to the peak of 166,572 in 2012.

• With more equine charities focused on retraining and re-homing, there has been positive change in the perception of the “rescue” horse as not just vulnerable but also viable – making adoption more appealing.

• The number of organizations focused on providing services to humans that incorporate horses is increasing, giving more horses in transition the opportunity for multiple careers.



We are proud to share our 2024 Annual Report and our accomplishments, and thank the many individuals and organizations who helped make 2024 a great success.

But, there is still much work to be done!

As the world gets more complicated with each passing day — with many different opinions and beliefs, the lingering resistance within the equine community to accept that horses are our partners and that all interactions between horses and people must be mutually beneficial represents a major obstacle and threatens the gains that have been made.



“Public trust in how horses are treated is critical to ensuring a promising future,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President. “We must put an end to the slaughter pipeline. We must seek consensus on standards for the interaction between horses and people. We must accept responsibility for our actions and refrain from actions that jeopardize the welfare of horses.”



“Our commitment to the horses we love and to those whose lives are elevated by horses remains steadfast,” said Coakley. “We will continue to rely on passionate supporters and collaboration to seek consensus and compliance on standards for the interaction between horses and people. The welfare of America’s horses is in our hands and the time to rally together is now.”

