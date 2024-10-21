Baloutinue and Laura Kraut Open MLSJ Tryon With Premier Equestrian 5* Qualifier Win

Sandy, Utah October 18, 2024 – Fresh off an Olympic team silver medal in Paris this summer, Laura Kraut (USA) is back on home soil and in top form. She and her Olympic mount Baloutinue christened Major League Show Jumping (MLSJ) at Tryon International in North Carolina with a victory in the Premier Equestrian 5* Qualifier on Friday.

Kraut is making her debut as part of The League at the sixth leg of the 2024 season in Tryon after joining team Helios during the mid-way trade window. “I’ve been watching Major League [Show Jumping] from afar and it sounded like a great concept. It has been taking off and I wanted to join the party,” she said after making her mark with a win during her first MLSJ appearance.

Returning near the end of a large jump-off, Kraut rocketed to the top after pipping Ashlee Bond’s (ISR) leading time. “I watched Ashlee go, and our horses are very similar, so I tried to do what she did. Baloutinue has such fast foot speed and he’s quick through the air. He’s like riding a Thoroughbred; it’s fun to let him go,” said Kraut of her 14-year-old Hanoverian gelding (Balou du Rouet x Landor S) owned by St. Bride’s Farm.

Baloutinue put his natural talent to effective use and carried Kraut to the fastest clear jump-off time of the day in 36.33 seconds. Kraut held on to best a field of 14 over the short course built by Peter Grant (CAN).

Bond and her reliable 5* partner Donatello 141 finished second in 36.54 seconds. Ireland’s Conor Swail capped the podium in third with a time of 37.02 seconds aboard Vital Chance de la Roque, owned by Mannon Farm.

MLSJ Tryon is Kraut’s first event back in the U.S. after a summer tour in Europe, and Baloutinue’s first post-Paris outing. Of their return to the competition ring together, Kraut concluded, “I was very excited about coming back home—there’s some great shows here now and I’m thrilled to be back.”

MLSJ season action continues at Tryon International on Friday as teams chase the top of the season leaderboard in the Cabana Coast 5* Team Competition before the week comes to a peak for individual points in Saturday’s KASK 5* Grand Prix. Tune in live at 8pm ET for both on MLSJ TV.

