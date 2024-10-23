Alicia Stephens Martin Unveils the Sequel to The Silver Cowgirls – Early Release on Amazon!

[SOUTH CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA] – Alicia Stephens Martin, an author passionate about horses and advocates for pursuing dreams at any age, announces the release of her sixth novel, The Silver Cowgirls Ride Again. The book invites readers on an inspiring journey of friendship, resilience, and growth.

The novel features four remarkable women—Presley, Rachel, Wheezy, and Gigi—who rekindled lost friendship through a shared passion for horses and vowed to ride together for the rest of their adult lives They find themselves in a continuing struggle to balance life’s challenges, face their fears, and accept the effects of aging.

Under the guidance of their once – trusted trainer, Gertrude Steele, the four embark on a quest for the championship title of The Pineapple Paper Chase on a remote Caribbean island. However, the pursuit puts their friendship to the test. Can their equestrian passion help them discover inner strength and forge unbreakable bonds? Will their bodies and morale have the stamina to survive?

Alicia Stephens Martin, a masterful storyteller with a unique blend of experiences in writing, horses, and hairstyling, has crafted a narrative that resonates with readers seeking inspiration and encouragement to follow their dreams, no matter their age or diversity. The Silver Cowgirls Ride Again is the awaited sequel to The Silver Cowgirls. Previous works include the acclaimed Spurred to Justice (2018), Private Mom (2020), Spurred to Jump (2022), and Spurred to Jealousy (2023) which completes the “Spurred” trilogy.

In addition to her accomplishments as an author, Alicia has demonstrated her commitment to various creative pursuits, including a successful career as a stylist, salon owner, and teacher. Her diverse writing portfolio includes an interactive children’s workbook, “Let’s Go to the Hairstylist,” and contributions to publications such as Salon Ovation, PBA Progress, PA Equestrian, The Plaid Magazine, On the Bit, East Coast Equestrian, and From Whispers to Roars.

The Silver Cowgirls series is a testament to Alicia’s belief that it’s never too late to follow one’s heart and dreams. To celebrate the book’s release, the author will attend events in Massachusetts, Harrisburg, and Ohio in collaboration with Taborton Books.

Don’t miss the opportunity to be among the first to experience this captivating tale. The Silver Cowgirls Ride Again is available now on Amazon. Grab your copy and join Alicia Stephens Martin on a journey of friendship, empowerment, and the unwavering pursuit of dreams.

https://www.amazon.com/Silver-Cowgirls-Ride-Again/dp/1646494512

Alicia Stephens Martin

aliciastephensmartin@gmail.com

aliciastephensmartin.com

www.facebook.com/ASMartinAuthor