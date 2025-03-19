Boss Mares, Inc. 2025 Business and Education Grant Application Cycle Closes March 31

Cowgirl entrepreneurs have until March 31, to complete applications for the 2025 Boss Mares, Inc. business and education grant cycle. For the second year, the charitable organization aims to give a leg up to women in agriculture and the Western industry that are seeking support for their business or education dreams.

The application has been available on bossmaresinc.org since January, immediately following the Lead the Herd Workshop, which provided a full day of learning and networking for attendees. Applicants begin the process at bossmaresinc.org/grantapplication. From there, they answer questions related to their business plan, how they will utilize funds, and more.

“We are excited to offer guidance for applicants from our amazing Lead the Herd speaker and entrepreneur, Melanie Scharton, on the grant application page,” said Patti Colbert, co-founder. “The grant application asks applicants to give specifics on their business plan, how they will use the money and more details, all feedback from the 2024 cycle’s selection committee. Through our donors, we are excited to fund the dreams of cowgirl entrepreneurs by allowing them to call in personalized support where they need it most, be is for education or business support.”

In 2024, the Boss Mares, Inc. donors provided enough to award nine grants funding more than $40,000. This year, donations are on track to provide at least that amount to the 2025 applicants. If an applicant was not chosen in 2024, they are invited to apply again this year, encouraged Anna Morrison, co-founder.

“The donor support we’ve received has been inspiring,” Morrison said. “Last year, the nine grant recipients were serving the Western and ag industries across the board, from publishing to meat production to craftsman and horse trainers. We are excited to see who applies this year and how the funds can help this group of women achieve their dreams!”

Applications are open through end of March and then will be reviewed by a selection committee. Committee members will carefully evaluate each application in order to make funding recommendations to the Board of Directors. Applicants are encouraged to take their time and provide as much detail as possible when completing their application. Grants will be awarded beginning in June 2025.

Co-founded by Anna Morrison, PhD, Patti Colbert and Kate Bradley Byars early in 2023, and supported by Board Member Ellen Bell, Boss Mares, Inc., a 501(c)(3), is offering cowgirl entrepreneur empowerment “Lead the Herd” workshops and awarding business and education grants again in 2025. For more information on Boss Mares, Inc., including how you can support or apply for a grant, visit bossmaresinc.org.

Media Contact:

Boss Mares, Inc.

connect@bossmaresinc.org