Galway Downs International Horse Trials to Stream Live on EQUESTRIAN+, March 28-30, 2025

TEMECULA, California – The Galway Downs International Horse Trials CCI3* and CCI4* will stream live on EQUESTRIAN+ March 28-30, 2025, bringing together top eventers from around the globe for an exciting weekend of eventing competition. Fans can watch live and on-demand via EQUESTRIAN+ for a front-row seat to action-packed dressage, cross-country and show-jumping competition at the world-class venue.

“We are thrilled that E+ Livestream is expanding its coverage to include our international event from March 27-30,” Event Organizer Robert Kellerhouse said. “Their commitment to delivering top-tier livestream and competitor video coverage is invaluable. A huge thank you to the entire E+ team for your support—we can’t wait to share this event with the world.”

Eventers Frankie Thieriot and Spencer Sturmey will be commentating on the CCI3* and CCI4* show-jumping competition on Friday and cross country on Saturday.

Where to Watch

EQUESTRIAN+ – Livestreaming of the CCI3* and CCI4* at the Galway Downs International Horse Trials. Don’t miss a minute of the action as top eventers and their equine athletes vie for the win in dressage, cross-country and show-jumping competition. Register on equestrianplus.com to watch the livestream for free.

About Galway Downs International Horse Trials

The Galway Downs International Horse Trials is one of the most celebrated eventing competitions in the U.S., attracting top-tier riders and horses from around the world.

Media Contact:

Ethan Stephens

Marketing Manager

estephens@equinenetwork.com