Celebrate 75 Years of Horse Magic at BreyerFest®: July 11-13 in Lexington, KY

In-person and virtual event connects horse lovers and model horse enthusiasts from around the globe with exclusive equine experiences

(Pequannock, NJ—May 2, 2025) — In 2025, Breyer is celebrating its 75th year in business by turning its annual BreyerFest extravaganza into the biggest horse-themed birthday party on the planet. The annual event, which attracts upward of 35,000 horse lovers worldwide through its in-person and virtual offerings, will take place July 11-13 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky. In keeping with the “Cheers to 75 Years” theme, special nods to Breyer’s rich history will be woven into every aspect of BreyerFest—including the many activities, spectacles, shows and workshops that have made it the premier event for people who are passionate about horses.

“Every BreyerFest is special, but this year’s event will be one you simply can’t miss,” said Breyer’s vice president, marketing, Stephanie Macejko. “We have reached this milestone anniversary because of the incredible community of people who love and appreciate not only the majesty of the horse, but also the artistry and craftsmanship of our models. We are going to honor the past, present and future of that connection in so many unique ways.”

Some of the diamond jubilee-inspired features of 2025 BreyerFest include:

More portrait horses than ever before: Each year, eventgoers can meet the real horses who have inspired recent Breyer models. This year, BreyerFest will also bring back 15 horses who have been past fan-favorites, including the colorful hunter Danash’s Northern Tempest (Dani) and popular spotted mule Buckeye! Plus, Breyer brings in over 200 real horses for all day entertainment in the covered area as well as hands-on meet-and-greets.

Breyer Experience: See how Breyer models are made and talk with the artists who bring them to life in this expanded area of the event.

35 interactive workshops: Learn from experienced model horse hobby artists on popular topics from the past, as well as new anniversary-themed projects.

Equine entertainment: BreyerFest's evening spectaculars are legendary, but there will be even more bells and whistles in the "Cheers to 75 Years" edition of the Celebration of Horses show.

Diorama contest: Let your imagination run wild when creating a diorama using any Breyer model horse that depicts your favorite Breyer moment from the last 75 years.

Fun for the whole family: Enjoy pony rides, a petting zoo, live music, food trucks, shopping, free Stablemates painting activities and even a BreyerFest birthday dash 5k!

Of course, no BreyerFest would be complete without the unveiling of the models available exclusively to event attendees. This year, a French Thoroughbred named Tight Lines (but known to his friends as “Phish”) is the Celebration horse model that All Access ticket holders will receive. The champion eventer has helped Olympic eventer Will Coleman succeed in world class competitions around the world. Phish and Coleman will be at BreyerFest to greet fans and sign autographs.

There are also limited edition and special run models available for purchase by ticket holders.

In addition, rare warehouse finds, BreyerFest merchandise and Breyer regular line products will be available at the official Breyer store in the arena.

Those interested in attending in person can choose from three different ticket options: VIP, All-Access and General Admission. Can’t make it to Lexington? No problem! Thousands of people attend the event virtually from more than 100 countries. Tune in—live or on your own time—to enjoy interviews with guest horse owners, hobbyists and fans as well as all-day coverage of equine demonstrations in the Covered Arena. All online ticket holders get access to BreyerFest seminars and shopping, plus the evening Celebration of Horses show. Learn more and purchase in-person and online tickets at https://www.breyerhorses.com/pages/about-breyerfest-2025

Attendees are encouraged to keep From the Horse’s Mouth handy. This First Timer’s Guide is a must-read for everyone who wants to make the most of their time at BreyerFest. Guides to both the in-person and online event are available at https://www.breyerhorses.com/pages/first-timers-guide-breyerfest-2025

# # #

About BreyerFest®

BreyerFest is a celebration of horses featuring Breyer models and the real horses that inspired them. Now in its 36th year, BreyerFest brings together more than 35,000 horse fans worldwide for both a full in-person Kentucky event and online virtual event including a live broadcast, breed performances and demos, hands-on horse meet-and-greets, shopping and collecting events. Attendees gather to access limited edition Breyer horses, see the real-life horses that served as Breyer portrait models, enjoy thrilling shows featuring equine stars, paint their very own Breyer model and interact with industry experts in dozens of workshops, seminars and activities. Perfect for the whole family, BreyerFest includes pony rides, a petting zoo, live music, food trucks and more! And no festival would be complete without a horse show … a model horse show, that is!

About Breyer®



One of America’s most iconic equestrian brands, Breyer is the flagship brand of Reeves International, Inc., a family-owned, NJ-based toy manufacturer and distributor. Honored with the Equine Industry Vision Award, and a two-time finalist for the Toy Hall of Fame, Breyer is now celebrating its 75th anniversary this year! In addition to imagination-enriching, age-appropriate toys and playsets, Breyer is also known for BreyerFest, its annual hands-on horse festival that takes place in Kentucky and virtually each July. Breyer’s dedication to creating authentic, realistic model horses for play, collecting and crafting inspires a vibrant, devoted international community that considers Breyer far more than a brand—it’s the gateway to the horse world!

Learn more at www.BreyerHorses.com

Media Contact:

Stephanie Macejko

cell: 973-714-4923

smacejko@reevesintl.com