ECIR Group NO Laminitis! Silver Jubilee Digital Conference

May 5, 2025

Contact: Nancy Collins

ecirgroup1@gmail.com

For 25 years the ECIR Group has remained the largest field-trial database for Pituitary Pars Intermedia Dysfunction (PPID) and Equine Metabolic Syndrome (EMS)/Insulin Resistance (IR) in the world.

The 2025 Silver Jubilee NO Laminitis! Conference will be a special celebration for attendees to welcome the latest in research and proven protocols used to improve the welfare of equines in their care. Please mark the date.

When: The weekend of October 31 – November 2, 2025.

Where: ECIR Virtual Conference Room (Zoom) at the location of your choice.

Speakers:

Robert M. Bowker, VMD, PhD

Johan Bröjer, DVM, MSc, PhD, Dipl. ACVIM (LAIM), Dipl. ECEIM

Priska Darani, PhD, PAS

Suzanne Gottschang, PhD, MPH

Kathleen Gustafson, PhD

Jo Ireland, BVSc, MVM, CertEM, DipECEiM, FRCVS

Isabelle Kagan, PhD

Eleanor M. Kellon, VMD

Elaine Norton, BVSc, MVM, CertEM, DipECEIM, FRCVS

David Rendle, BVSc, MVM, CertEM, DipECEIM FRCVS

Harold C. Schott, DVM, PhD

Kathleen Sullivan, PhD, MS

Tania Sundra, BSc (Hons), BVMS MANZCVS

Lectures: Approved for 21 AAVSB RACE Veterinary Continuing Education credits.

Early signs of PPID

Pergolide dosage and other poll results from ECIR Group

Obesity, hyperinsulinemia, and the curse of laminitis Risk of equine metabolic syndrome in Arabian horses and their subgroups

Is PPID Parkinson’s Disease of Equids?

Factors affecting ACTH concentration and implications for endocrine diagnostic testing

Mechanisms leading to hypertriglyceridemia in SGLT2 treated horses [ECIR Funded Research]

Nutrition considerations for equine hyperinsulinemia

Factors influencing concentrations and types of water- and ethanol-soluble carbohydrates in cool-season grasses

Effects of vitamin/mineral supplementation with or without jiaogulan on hoof growth, metabolic health, and nutrient status in mature horses

GLP-1— friend or foe?

Hypertriglyceridemia with SGLT2 — biochemistry and management

Veterinary experiences with SGLT2 inhibitors

Mitigating iron overload disorder in the black rhino: comparative solutions to a cross-species

Every horse is different: how owners navigate and manage equine metabolic disease and PPID

How does foot anatomy change to become “normal?”

Loading of the foot can and will alter the shape and structures of the digital bones

Hoof wall growth and how does the hoof adapt to “normal” loading

Anatomy of the palmar foot and the presence of a flexible skeleton in healthy feet

Long toes seem to dominate the feet of the domestic horse. How does this happen?

Is the blood supply to the frog and digital cushion, as the anatomy books state, scant?

Attendees: Any professional or owner who has one or more horses in their care.

Ticket Pricing:

$300 Full Lecture Admission

$275 Early-bird (Registration prior to 10.10.25)

$350 Veterinary pros seeking CE

By focusing on prevention and treatment of endocrinopathic laminitis, the ECIR Group has assisted thousands of horses and their caregivers in understanding the importance of diagnosis, diet, trim, and exercise. The group contributes to scientific advancement through peer-reviewed research publications, funding independent research, and recommending best practices to improve the welfare of equines with metabolic disorders. Holding with the mission of previous conferences, topics of the 2025 NO Laminitis! lectures can be immediately incorporated into clinical care and management practices.

Please mark the date and stay tuned! We are in the process of updating nolaminitis.org with all the details. Registration to be open soon.

About ECIR Group Inc.

Celebrating 25 years, the ECIR Group is the largest field-trial database for PPID and EMS in the world and provides the latest research, diagnosis, and treatment information, in addition to dietary recommendations for horses with these conditions. Even universities do not and cannot compile and follow long term as many in-depth case histories of PPID/EMS horses as the ECIR Group.



In 2013 the Equine Cushing’s and Insulin Resistance Group Inc., an Arizona nonprofit corporation, was approved as a 501(c)3 public charity. Tax deductible contributions and grants support ongoing research, education, and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease/PPID and EMS.



THE MISSION of the ECIR Group Inc. is to improve the welfare of equines with metabolic disorders via a unique interface between basic research and real-life clinical experience. Prevention of laminitis is the ultimate goal. The ECIR Group serves the scientific community, practicing clinicians, and owners by focusing on investigations most likely to quickly, immediately, and significantly benefit the welfare of the horse.

Your contributions support ongoing education and awareness of Equine Cushing’s Disease and Insulin Resistance. https://www.ecirhorse.org/how-to-help-ECIR.php

