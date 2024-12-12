Elevate Your In-House Visual Storytelling with the Wings Equestrian Photography Mentorship

The Wings Equestrian Photography Mentorship, now in its fifth year, is launching its next 3-month cohort-based program designed to help equine photographers, content creators, and marketing professionals elevate the quality of their imagery.

Led by veteran equine photographer Shelley Paulson, this high-touch mentorship experience provides the tools, guidance, and support participants need to consistently create compelling visuals that resonate with today’s discerning audiences.

A Tailored Approach to In-House Training

As more equine businesses rely on in-house team members to create strong images for marketing, social media, and customer outreach, the ability to produce high-quality images in-house has never been more important.

The Wings Mentorship addresses this need directly. Rather than a one-size-fits-all course, participants benefit from personalized guidance within a small cohort that encourages active learning, collaboration, and immediate feedback.

Hands-On Learning and Individual Feedback

Over the course of three months, participants gain access to in-depth video lessons, weekly live coaching calls, and structured assignments that teach them how to master essential equine photography skills.

From perfecting composition and lighting techniques to capturing the subtle nuances of a horse’s movement and expressions, participants learn by doing—and receive individualized feedback every step of the way.

Industry-Specific Expertise

Shelley Paulson brings over two decades of experience photographing horses and the people who love them. Her images have been widely published, and she has worked with leading equestrian brands and organizations to create visuals that tell impactful stories. Paulson’s mentorship program distills her career’s worth of knowledge into actionable insights that in-house photographers can use to refine their vision and deliver powerful images on a consistent basis.

A Supportive Community

In addition to technical skills, the Wings Mentorship fosters community-building among participants. Photographers from various backgrounds and experience levels come together to share ideas, ask questions, and offer support. This network of like-minded professionals ensures that the learning extends beyond formal sessions, helping in-house creatives stay current with industry trends and best practices.

Enrollment Details

Spots in the Wings Mentorship are limited to ensure each participant receives personalized attention. Enrollment is currently open and will remain so until December 16th or until the limited spots are filled. For more information on the mentorship structure, curriculum, and pricing—or to reserve a place—please visit https://www.shelleypaulsoneducation.com/pages/wings-mentorship.

About Shelley Paulson

Shelley Paulson is a professional equine photographer and educator with over 20 years of industry experience. Her work has been featured in top equestrian publications and used by leading brands in the horse industry. Paulson’s passion for helping others succeed in visual storytelling led her to create the Wings Mentorship, a program dedicated to empowering photographers to master their craft and consistently produce impactful imagery.

Media Contact:

Shelley Paulson

763-458-3697

shelley@shelleypaulson.com