NOËLLE FLOYD Offers a 40% Discount Through the Month of December on NF+: The Ultimate Streaming Platform for Equestrians

Redefining Connection, Education, and Inspiration for Riders Around the Globe

[DECEMBER 13, 2024] – NOËLLE FLOYD, a trusted name in the equestrian world, recently announced the launch of NOËLLE FLOYD Plus (NF+), a groundbreaking platform designed to elevate the daily lives of equestrians everywhere. To celebrate the launch of NF+ this holiday season, NOËLLE FLOYD is offering special 40% off discount pricing on Annual Memberships through the month of December for new members. Equestrians can now start the new year with motivation, knowledge, and the tools needed to succeed in and out of the saddle.

Regularly priced at $199.99/year, with this discount, members get it for just $119.99/year- that’s only $10/month!)

How to get the discount:

To claim the coupon code and join NF+, visit https://noellefloydplus.com/join_us/, select ‘Annual Membership’ and enter code HOLIDAY40 at checkout. This coupon code is only valid through December. Memberships also come with a 7 day free trial, so members can see what it is all about before committing.

NOËLLE FLOYD only runs one sale a year, so don’t miss the chance to get:

Exclusive Content Library : Weekly updates featuring expert tutorials, behind-the-scenes series, and interviews with top riders.

: Weekly updates featuring expert tutorials, behind-the-scenes series, and interviews with top riders. Interactive Learning Opportunities : With live and digital events featuring renowned trainers, NF+ empowers riders to grow their own skills and confidence.

: With live and digital events featuring renowned trainers, NF+ empowers riders to grow their own skills and confidence. Community Connection : NF+ fosters meaningful interaction among members through forums, challenges, and shared experiences.

: NF+ fosters meaningful interaction among members through forums, challenges, and shared experiences. Inspiration at Every Turn: NF+ serves as a daily source of motivation. For riders looking for a pick-me-up during the winter season slump, NF+ has it covered.

“Our mission has always been to support and inspire horsepeople and provide a safe space for learning,” says Noëlle Floyd, Founder and CEO. “NF+ is more than a streaming platform—it’s a revolution in equestrian media. We’re empowering riders of all levels to grow, connect, and find joy in their journey like never before.”

Join the Movement

The launch of NF+ is more than just a new platform—it’s the beginning of a movement. Designed by equestrians for equestrians, NF+ is committed to enhancing the lives of riders worldwide while fostering the deep bonds that unite this extraordinary community.

About NOËLLE FLOYD

NOËLLE FLOYD is a leading voice in the equestrian world, dedicated to creating meaningful connections through media, education, and storytelling. Known for its editorial excellence and inspiring approach, the NOËLLE FLOYD brand continues to redefine the equestrian experience for riders around the globe.

