Equine Practitioners Will Embrace the Magic of Learning at the 2024 AAEP Annual Convention in Orlando 

Equine veterinarians and veterinary students will embark on a quest to level up their diagnostic and curative powers when the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) 70th Annual Convention convenes in Orlando, Fla.., Dec. 7–11.

The convention is the most comprehensive continuing education (CE) event dedicated to equine practice. Between a robust educational program, broad slate of networking and social events, and 300-exhibitor trade show spotlighting the newest technologies, services and products for practice, attendees will unleash their innate potential as equine veterinary medicine coalesces around a new vision for its future.

Approximately 130 hours of science-backed CE from will be offered in key clinical areas such as lameness, rehabilitation, diagnostic imaging, reproduction and podiatry. The educational program also includes the return of the highly popular Burst session, in which highly practical information is presented in a fast-paced, bite-sized format; and the debut of a “Go-Do” component to the How-to Session: Dentistry and Ophthalmology, through which session attendees will be able to practice several of the discussed techniques during post-session mini-labs using models.

Beyond new clinical approaches, equine veterinarians will connect with colleagues across the profession at a variety of social events. The social calendar begins with the Dec. 7 Welcome Reception and culminates with the Zoetis-sponsored After Party celebration on Dec. 10.

Practitioners unable to join their colleagues in Orlando may participate virtually through on-demand access to all educational sessions as well as live access to a dozen Table Topics being reoffered via Zoom Dec 16–20. On-demand viewing will be available by Dec. 20, and CE hours from on-demand sessions can be earned through Dec. 31, 2025. Those who register for the live convention will receive access to the virtual Table Topics and on-demand sessions at no additional cost.

Visit https://convention.aaep.org/ to register, view the educational program or book a hotel room. Early-bird discounted registration rates are available through Sept. 15.

Please note that the American Association of Equine Veterinary Technicians & Assistants will hold its annual meeting in conjunction with the AAEP’s Annual Convention. For more information, visit https://www.aaevt.org/.

