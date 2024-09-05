Keeneland’s Premier September Yearling Sale Starts Monday

Click here for the online catalog for the Keeneland September Yearling Sale.

for the Keeneland September Yearling Sale. See theworldsyearlingsale.com for information about the September Sale.

for information about the September Sale. Click here for the September Experience Guide for information about amenities and services at Keeneland for sales clients along with special events surrounding the auction.

for information about amenities and services at Keeneland for sales clients along with special events surrounding the auction. MEDIA: Information about Keeneland’s PhotoSheltersite appears at the end of this release.

LEXINGTON, KY (Sept. 5, 2024) – Keeneland will welcome the world during the next several weeks when the industry’s most prominent horsemen and horsewomen converge to shop a premium selection of Thoroughbred racing prospects being offered at the 81st annual September Yearling Sale, which opens Monday, Sept. 9. A total of 4,407 horses – including yearlings by top sires and many related to champions and successful racehorses of 2024 – have been cataloged to the auction, which will cover 12 sessions through Saturday, Sept. 21.

The September Sale, the world’s most important Thoroughbred auction, will showcase the finest members of North America’s yearling crop. Spanning two vibrant weeks and six books, the September Sale caters to buyers at every level, offering yearlings that fit various price points in each session.

New this September, Keeneland has made enhancements to the Sales Pavilion, including upgraded Pavilion seating to expand viewing options for buyers. These improvements, along with the new Paddock Building currently under construction, were designed with Keeneland customers in mind to help enrich the overall experience during sales and racing.

“The critical mass of high-quality yearlings makes the September Sale a ‘must-attend’ event for horsemen worldwide,” Keeneland Vice President of Sales Tony Lacy said. “Our Keeneland team stands ready to welcome our guests from across the U.S. and all four corners of the globe these next few weeks, and we are excited to offer them the most memorable experience possible during their stay in Central Kentucky.”

September Sale schedule

The format of the September Sale remains unchanged for the fourth consecutive year:

Week 1

Book 1 – Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 9-10. Sessions begin at 1 p.m.

Monday’s catalog has 181 horses. Tuesday’s catalog has 182 yearlings.

Book 2 – Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 11-12. Sessions begin at 11 a.m.

Wednesday’s catalog has 380 horses, while 372 horses are cataloged Thursday.

Dark Day – Friday, Sept. 13. No sale will be conducted.

Week 2

Book 3 – Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 15-16. Sessions begin at 10 a.m.

A total of 838 yearlings are cataloged over the two days.

Book 4 – Monday-Tuesday, Sept. 17-18. Sessions begin at 10 a.m.

A total of 839 yearlings are cataloged over the two days.

Book 5 – Wednesday-Thursday, Sept. 19-20. Sessions begin at 10 a.m.

A total of 826 yearlings are cataloged over the two days.

Book 6 – Friday-Saturday, Sept. 21-22. Sessions begin at 10 a.m.

A total of 789 yearlings are cataloged over the two days.

The September Sale will be livestreamed at Keeneland.com and on the FanDuel TV+ OTT app. FanDuel TV will have live hits throughout Book 1.

As always, online and phone bidding will be available.

Know before you go

Due to the construction footprint, Keeneland has made a few operational changes for the September Sale. They include:

Valet parking – Row 21. No vehicular traffic in front of the Sales Pavilion.

Row 21. No vehicular traffic in front of the Sales Pavilion. General parking – Rows 9-21 and Rows 23-33.

Rows 9-21 and Rows 23-33. ADA parking – Use valet parking in Row 21, where accessible golf cart shuttling is available.

– Use valet parking in Row 21, where accessible golf cart shuttling is available. Golf cart parking – Designated area is at the North Gate and Clubhouse parking lots.

Designated area is at the North Gate and Clubhouse parking lots. Keeneland golf cart shuttles – Available around the grounds and parking areas. To request a lift while at Keeneland, call 859 288-4356.

Available around the grounds and parking areas. To request a lift while at Keeneland, call 859 288-4356. Paperwork – Drop off to a member of the Sales Administration team at the Repository in the Sales Pavilion.



Drop off to a member of the Sales Administration team at the Repository in the Sales Pavilion. Horse trailers – Encouraged to use Keeneland’s Gate 1 at Versailles Road and Man o’ War Blvd. and park in designated aisles in the lower parking lot.

Click here for a map of the various parking areas at Keeneland.

Keeneland in the community

Several upcoming Keeneland activations are designed to educate and excite the Lexington community about the importance of the September Sale.

On Sept. 5 and Sept. 12, Keeneland Sales will sponsor Central Bank Thursday Night Live at the Fifth Third Bank Pavilion in Tandy Park in downtown Lexington. The free event from 5-8 p.m. features live music along with art, food and beverages.

Keeneland sales are free and open to the public, who also can reserve a spot on an Official Keeneland Tour to learn more about sales operations. Behind-the-Scenes Sale Tours are available on selected dates of the auction from 9-10:30 a.m. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets for these guided, in-depth tours.

Sales graduates win Del Mar, Saratoga stakes

Alumni of the September Sale have accounted for 251 stakes victories around the world this year through Sept. 2. They include these recent stakes winners at prestigious summer meets at Del Mar – Conclude (Del Mar Mile-G2), Formidable Man (Caesars Sportsbook Del Mar Derby-G2), Getaway Car (Best Pal-G3), Iscreamuscream (Del Mar Oaks-G1 Presented by Keeneland Sales), Muth (Shared Belief-L) and Raging Torrent (Pat O’Brien-G2) – and Saratoga – Big Invasion (Harvey Pack-L), Mullikan (Forego-G1), Raging Sea (Personal Ensign-G1), Power Squeeze(Alabama-G1 Presented by Keeneland Sales), Showcase (Saratoga Special-G2), Surveillance (Troy-G3), Totally Justified (P.G. Johnson-L) and West Hollywood (Saranac-G3).

MEDIA: Images, video available on PhotoShelter

Keeneland will provide photos and video of the September Sale for editorial use on its PhotoShelter digital asset management system.

Photos: Includes scenics and images of top-priced horses, people of interest and upgrades to the Sales Pavilion; the initial round of images is scheduled to be available around 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 7. Photos of highest-priced horses will be posted each session during Week 1 (Sept. 9-12) and periodically through the remainder of the sale.

Video: September Sale b-roll is currently available. Video of top-priced horses during Week 1 will be posted near the end of the session in which they sell.

Please credit as “Keeneland photo” or “Keeneland video.”

Access the site at keeneland.photoshelter.com

Login information: Email: media@keeneland.com

Password: Keeneland1936!

In addition during the September Sale, Keeneland will provide:

Timely updates about top-priced horses of Week 1 posted on Keeneland’s social media (Facebook, Instagram and X).

Press releases recapping each of the 12 sessions distributed daily via email and posted on Keeneland.com.

PhotoShelter users also may retrieve a variety of Keeneland press materials and images, including the 2024 Media Guide, general Keeneland racing and sales scenics, Keeneland logo, press releases and headshots of Keeneland Officers.

###

Since its first race meet 88 years ago, the Keeneland Association has devoted itself to the health and vibrancy of the Thoroughbred industry. The world’s largest Thoroughbred auction house, Keeneland conducts five on-site sales a year, in January, April, September and November. Graduates of Keeneland sales dominate racing across the globe at every level. In April and October, Keeneland offers some of the highest caliber and richest Thoroughbred racing in the world. Keeneland hosted the Breeders’ Cup World Championships in 2015, 2020 and 2022. Uniquely structured, Keeneland is a privately held company with a not-for-profit mission that returns its earnings to the industry and the community in the form of higher purses and millions of dollars donated in support of horse industry initiatives and charitable contributions for education, research, and health and human services throughout Central Kentucky. Keeneland also maintains Keeneland Library, a world-renowned public research institution with the mission of preserving information about the Thoroughbred industry. To learn more, visit Keeneland.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Owens

859 421-2566

aowens@keeneland.com