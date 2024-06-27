EQUUS Television Network Announces Final Call for Equine Focused Films or Podcasts for the 2024 Tryon International Film Festival

The Tryon International Film Festival (TRIFF) has extended the deadline for equine focused film and podcast submissions to July 15, 2024. This is a final opportunity for filmmakers and podcasters with equine-related content, to showcase their work to a wide audience through TRIFF and the EQUUS Television Network.

Equine creators are encouraged to take advantage of this extended deadline to share their films and podcasts. For submission details, contact Diana De Rosa at diana@equustelevision.net or call 516-848-4867. Use the following link to submit your entry: Tryon International Film Festival – FilmFreeway. Diana will provide you with an entry code once you supply the required information.

“It is our great pleasure at the EQUUS Television Network to support the Tryon International Film Festival as they host their 10th anniversary of this global event,” said Diana De Rosa, EQUUS Television Worldwide Correspondent. “Last year’s entries were incredible and we are expecting even more compelling equine content for the 2024 event in Tryon.”

Fill in the requested information below and email your request to diana@equustelevision.net and note that you are requesting the code that will allow you to enter your equine film or podcast into TRIFF.

About the Tryon International Film Festival (TRIFF): TRIFF is the signature event of the Polk County Film Initiative, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization based in Tryon, NC. The festival will take place from October 10–13, 2024. For more information about sponsorships, volunteering, and other inquiries, contact Debra Torrence at directorpcfi@gmail.com. Visit tryoninternationalfilmfestival.org for additional festival details.

About EQUUS Television Network: EQUUS Television Network offers subscription-free viewing on Apple TV, LG, Samsung, Roku, Amazon Fire, and streaming live at equustelevision.net. Download the EQUUS apps for free on your devices:

This is your last chance to share your creative work with a broader audience. Submit your film or podcast to the Tryon International Film Festival by July 15, 2024, and be a part of this esteemed event.

Tune in to the EQUUS Television Network to catch all the excitement live!

