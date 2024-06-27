Over 1200 New Premium Equine Images Now Available in Shelley Paulson’s Stock Photo Library

Shelley Paulson, a commercial, stock, and editorial equine photographer, announces a major content update to her Equine Stock Photo Library. https://shelleypaulsonstock.com/

This searchable library features over 16,000 beautifully lit, fully edited images in rich, life-like colors. Brands and publications across the world use Shelley’s library to build trust with their audience using premium equestrian-approved stock images.

“The first part of 2024 was fruitful for creating new images for the library.” Shelley shared, “On a trip to central California in April, I did seven different photo shoots capturing Western lifestyle images. The month of May found me in Kentucky, where I spent a day at a dressage barn in Lexington, capturing dressage schooling and activities around the barn, including a saddle fitting session.”

Shelley has made some additional improvements to the library’s Search function. It’s now on a new, faster website host, which streamlined the search results. She recently added code to the site to weight search results to show newer images first. She also increased the number of photos on each page for both search results and categories to 100, so you can scroll more and click less.

Did you know custom image searches are complimentary? If you are in a hurry or aren’t finding the image you need in your searches, Shelley is happy to do a custom image search for you. Just fill out this form at the bottom of any page on the site and she will get to work for you!

To see all the new images, go to the site’s Recently Added page.

https://shelleypaulsonstock.com/recently-added/

To be notified first of new content, be sure to join Shelley’s stock photo mailing list, found at http://shelleypaulsonstock.com/about/list/

About Shelley Paulson

Shelley Paulson is an award-winning equestrian photographer based in Minnesota. Her work is known for its emotional impact, captivating light, creative composition, and rich color. Her photos have been published worldwide and can be seen in equestrian publications and advertising for major equine brands.

Shelley’s Portfolio Web Site can be found at http://www.shelleypaulson.com.

Contact: Shelley Paulson

763-458-3697

shelley@shelleypaulson.com