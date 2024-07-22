EQUUS Television Network’s Worldwide Correspondent Diana De Rosa to Provide Continuous On-the-Scene Reporting from Paris During the 2024 Olympics

PHOTOS AND INTERVIEWS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

Wellington, FL – [Date] – EQUUS Television Network proudly announces that Diana De Rosa, a seasoned correspondent with a distinguished record of covering the last nine Olympic Games, will be delivering daily reports from Versailles, France, during the 2024 Olympic Games Equestrian Events. Her coverage will begin on July 25th and continue through the final equestrian show jumping event on August 6th.

This marks the second occasion De Rosa will provide exclusive, on-the-scene reporting for EQUUS Television Network, having previously covered the Tokyo 2020 Olympics post-COVID-19. De Rosa’s extensive experience and deep connections within the equestrian community have allowed her to offer unparalleled insights and candid interviews with Olympians from talented equestrians worldwide, including Estonia, Japan, Poland, the USA, France, South America, Venezuela, Ecuador, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Portugal, Palestine, and more. Viewers can review advance interviews here or click on the links below.

LORICK JOSEPH – Event General Manager Chateau De Versailles – FRANCE: https://equustelevision.com/watch/3147

PIERRE LE GOUPIL/COURSE DESIGNER – FRANCE: https://equustelevision.com/watch/2484

TIM DUTTA/INTERNATIONAL HORSE TRANSPORT – USA: https://equustelevision.com/watch/3444

DINA ELLERMANN/DRESSAGE – ESTONIA: https://equustelevision.com/watch/3391

MY RELANDER/SHOW JUMPING – EXPERT – ESTONIA: https://equustelevision.com/watch/3469

DIANA AL SHAER/DRESSAGE – Unazalee de Massa – PALESTINE: https://equustelevision.com/watch/3470

BOYD MARTIN/EVENTING – FEDARMAN B – USA: https://equustelevision.com/watch/3413

YVONNE LOSOS DE MUNIZ/DRESSAGE – AQAUAMARIJN – DOMINICAN REPUBLIC:

https://equustelevision.com/watch/3452

TAIZO SUGITANI/SHOW JUMPING – QUINCY 194 – JAPAN: https://equustelevision.com/watch/3451

PAWEL Warszawski/eVENTING – Lucinda Ex Ani 4 – Poland: https://equustelevision.com/watch/3467

João Moreira/DRESSAGE – Drosa Fürst Kennedy OLD – Portugal: https://equustelevision.com/watch/3466

MARIA CAETANO/DRESSAGE – HIT PLUS – PORTUGAL: https://equustelevision.com/watch/3472

Urh Bauman/SHOW JUMPING – Butterfly Effect – Slovenia: https://equustelevision.com/watch/3473

“We are proud to represent the best of the best in Worldwide Equestrian Sport Reporting with Diana’s latest sojourn to Paris to cover the 2024 games,” remarked EQUUS Television Network CEO John Barlett. “This is the latest chapter in our mission to bring the top equestrian news, sport, and information to the global equestrian community wherever they are around the world.”

De Rosa added, “It’s an honor to once again be on the front lines, sharing the stories and achievements of these incredible equestrian athletes with viewers worldwide. The 2024 Olympics promise to be a spectacular event, and I look forward to bringing the excitement and insights directly to our audience.”

EQUUS Television is available subscription-free around the world on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, LG, ROKU, Samsung, Stirr, DingoTV, iPhone, Android, and streaming 24/7 at www.equustelevision.net.

For additional photos and information, contact Diana De Rosa at +1 516-848-4867 (both USA & WhatsApp), diana@equustelevision.net.

About EQUUS Television Network

EQUUS Television Network is dedicated to providing comprehensive coverage of equestrian sports and news. Through exclusive interviews, in-depth reporting, and live event coverage, EQUUS Television Network brings the global equestrian community closer together, offering viewers around the world unparalleled access to the equestrian world.

Media Contact:

Diana De Rosa, diana@equustelevision.net, +1 516-848-4867 (Same on WhatsApp)

EQUUS Television Network: www.equustelevision.net

EQTVN APPS: https://equusiphone.link/app; https://equusandroid.link/app