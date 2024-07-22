A Millennium of Mercy: Unbridled’s 20-Year Legacy of Love

Celebration Set for August 10th at the Sanctuary

Greenville/Westerlo, NY (Albany County) – July 22, 2024 – As the thundering hooves echo through Saratoga Race Course this season, just an hour south, Unbridled Sanctuary marks a poignant 20-year milestone in equine protection. The Sanctuary’s story began with Stalwart Member, an iconic New York-bred thoroughbred whose racing career included three victories at Saratoga among his impressive 18 wins.

It was the integrity with which Stalwart Member was retired by owner Sandy Goldfarb that inspired Susan Kayne to found Unbridled Thoroughbred Foundation in 2004, now known as Unbridled Sanctuary. Today, this haven is home to 64 equine residents, collectively representing over 1,000 years of sentient lives. This figure isn’t just symbolic – it’s a tangible measure of the Sanctuary’s impact, calculated from the combined ages of all current residents.

“Each of our 64 residents embodies a story of rescue and renewal,” explains Kayne. “When you consider that horses can live up to 30 years or more, and many of ours are just teenagers, you realize the profound commitment of our work. We’re not just saving lives; we’re providing years – indeed, centuries – of care, love, and dignity.”

Unbridled, with its thousand years of cherished equine life, offers a powerful counterpoint to the racing industry, highlighting the importance of lifelong care for these magnificent animals.

“Stalwart Member showed us that every racehorse deserves a dignified retirement,” says Kayne. “While Saratoga celebrates the thrill of the race, we honor the entire lifespan of these magnificent animals.”

The Sanctuary’s 20th-anniversary celebration on August 10, 2024, promises an unforgettable experience, limited to just 200 guests. Attendees will have the rare opportunity to connect with the Sanctuary’s 60+ equine residents, including 50 rescued thoroughbreds, each with a story as compelling as Stalwart Member’s.

The gala features an impressive musical lineup:

Cellist Will Hayes and Violinist Brooke Vincent (3:00 PM – 5:00 PM)

Harpist Leah Kidwell-Fernandes (3:30 PM – 5:30 PM)

GeoBeat Jazz Trio led by Dave Casner (6:00 PM)

Guests will enjoy a farm-to-table vegetarian feast, silent auction, and the chance to meet the Sanctuary’s beloved residents, including horses who once raced at Saratoga.

Tickets are selling fast for this limited-capacity event. Each ticket directly supports the Sanctuary’s mission of providing lifelong care to rescued equines.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit http://www.unbridledsanctuary.org/

About Unbridled Sanctuary: A 501(c)3 non-profit accredited by ASA and GFAS, Unbridled has been at the forefront of equine protection since 2004, offering refuge to horses rescued from exploitation, harm, and slaughter. Inspired by the ethical retirement of Saratoga champion Stalwart Member, Unbridled continues to advocate for the lifelong well-being of all equines.

Media Contacts:

Tina Caballero | Tina.Caballero@UnbridledHorses.org | 518-966-0082

Susan Kayne | susan@unbridledsanctuary.org | 518-755-1813

Steven Billing | unbridledtbf@gmail.com | 518-966-0082