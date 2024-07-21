EXCEL AT EQUINE AFFAIRE THIS NOVEMBER:

Apply by September 6 for your chance to shine in Massachusetts!

LONDON, OH, July 18, 2024 – As the world’s top equestrian athletes gather in Paris next week to compete in front of the Palace of Versailles, will you be breathless with admiration – or brimming with renewed enthusiasm for your sport? Channel that inspiration into your own riding journey! Equine Affaire is proud to announce three thrilling equestrian opportunities tailor-made for riders just like you who want to level up their game. Whether your goal is to compete in the Olympics someday, become more confident and secure in the saddle on a daily basis, or dive into a whole new discipline, there’s a learning opportunity waiting for you in W. Springfield, Massachusetts, at the Eastern States Exposition on November 7-10.

First, we invite you to Ride with a Pro! Sponsored by Fair Hill Saddlery, the Ride with a Pro clinic program offers unique opportunities for riders to receive individual instruction and training from many nationally recognized industry professionals. This fall’s coterie of elite equestrian professionals was carefully selected to participate in the Ride with a Pro program not just for their incredibly expansive knowledge of the industry, but also for their talent and abilities to connect with and teach riders from a variety of backgrounds with a wide range of skills.

Apply before September 6 for your opportunity to ride with, or have your horse trained by, one of the following: Guy McLean (colt starting), Chris Irwin (general training, horsemanship, HorseThink), Tik Maynard (eventing, general training), Ryan Rose (general training, horsemanship, ranch trail, trail obstacles), Lauren Sammis (dressage), Traci Brooks (hunter/jumper), Barbra Schulte (cutting), Marcie Quist (driving), Daniel Stewart (jumping, sport psychology), Ivy Starnes (easy gaited horses), Kevin Raber (reining), Ben Longwell (vaquero and ranch horse), Beth Baumert (dressage), Solange (Stable Riding), and the Renegades Drill Team (drill teams).

With more than 50 clinics to choose from across four days, we guarantee you’ll find a clinic (or two!) to suit you and your horse. The fee for each clinic is $105 and includes clinic participation, event admission, 24 hours of stabling, and a free T-shirt. Visit https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-participate/mass-ride-in-clinics/mass-ride-with-a-pro/ today to apply.

Next, are you ready to gear up for a challenge? Apply to ride in the Versatile Horse & Rider Competition, sponsored by Chewy. This wildly popular event is the ultimate test of horsemanship, athletic prowess, and communication between the horse and the rider. As each horse and rider team navigates the obstacle course, they’ll be judged on several horsemanship criteria as well as overall performance — and of course, time! It’s a race against the clock and each other in the pursuit of a championship title. Did we mention there’s $5,500 in cash and other prizes at stake? The top four finalists will receive cash prizes and rosettes, while the top ten will receive rosettes!

The Versatile Horse and Rider Competition will be judged by Tik Maynard – an accomplished equestrian with an extensive list of national and world championships. The Versatile Horse & Rider Competition will take place on Friday, November 8, in the Coliseum at the Eastern States Exposition. Applications are due by September 6. Please apply by visiting https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-participate/mass-compete/mass-versatile-horse-rider-competition/!

Finally, prepare to shine in the inaugural Equine Affaire Breed Bonanza, sponsored by Blue Seal! This thrilling new competition will showcase a wide variety of breeds and disciplines. All breeds are welcome to enter and ride against each other in this unique, under-saddle rail class. The class will be divided into a youth and adult section with up to 24 competitors in each section. Both gaited and non-gaited horses are welcome to apply. The class will be evaluated in both directions at three gaits (or the equivalent for gaited horses). A carefully curated panel of three judges will evaluate every horse and rider on quality of gaits, horsemanship, and of course, turnout. Polish your tack, practice your braiding, dust off your boots, and prepare to put your very best foot forward. We are looking for the standout horse and rider combination who will epitomize the cream of the crop. This competition will take place on Sunday, November 10, in the Coliseum. Apply at this link by September 6: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-participate/mass-compete/mass-breed-bonanza/.

Are you ready to learn more about Equine Affaire? The event will take place Thursday through Sunday at the Eastern States Exposition on November 7-10, 2024. Hours for the show are from 9 am to 7 pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and from 9 am to 5 pm on Sunday. Tickets are $18/day for adults or $55 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $10/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. Admission includes access to the trade show, theme pavilions, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, the Great Equestrian Fitness Challenge, the Breed Bonanza, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations. Fantasia requires separate tickets. Tickets for Fantasia range from $16-$27. Please note that the Eastern States Exposition charges for parking. Purchase your tickets here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/mass-tickets/.

Book a room with any one of our 2024 host hotel partners and take advantage of special rates and room blocks by mentioning Equine Affaire! See our host hotels here: https://equineaffaire.com/events/massachusetts/mass-attend/host-hotels/.

Equine Affaire gratefully acknowledges the support of its sponsors, including Equine Medical & Surgical Associates; US Equestrian; Fair Hill Saddlery; GGT Footing; Horizon Structures; LRP Matting; Zesterra by Pro Earth Animal Health; Tribute Equine Nutrition; Custom Equine Nutrition; Chewy; and Blue Seal. To learn more about Equine Affaire, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

