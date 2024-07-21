Boss Mares, Inc. Funds 2024 Grants to Tune of $38,500

In July, nine recipients of the inaugural Boss Mares, Inc. grants will be funded a total of $38,500 to pursue their business goals in the Western industry. The grants will fund the dreams of cowgirl entrepreneurs and allow them to call in personalized support where they need it most, providing a targeted leg up in key areas that impact professional success.

The recipients applied for business or continuing education grants starting in January, applications closed in March, then a five-member selection committee diligently reviewed each of the 49 applicants from 24 states that applied for this first series of grants. Boss Mares, Inc., an officially designated charitable 501(c)(3), received charitable donations all aimed at giving cowgirl entrepreneurs a leg up.

“Now, nine grant recipients from eight states will be able to follow through on the business plans submitted during the application process and work toward their goals,” said Patti Colbert, co-founder and treasurer of Boss Mares, Inc. “The recipients have vast interests, from horse training to farrier work, from upholstery to custom boot making, and from motivational speaking to publishing books focused on the Western Industry and beef processing, the funds are truly spanning the realm of possibilities.”

Join us in congratulating the following cowgirl entrepreneurs:

Morgan Buckert, Idaho; Bootmaker

Marissa Burger, Texas; Author, The Cowgirl Manifesto Publishing

Jodi Lynch Findley, Maryland; Career coach, speaker & podcaster at JodiSpeaksLife

Cassi Hammerness, Montana; Range Market e-commerce platform

Grace Lohrmann, Colorado; Farrier, Blue Bell Equine Services

Morgan Pennington, Colorado; Horse trainer, MVP Horsemanship

Sierra Shores, California; Upholsterer, The Rusted Roan

Megan Wimberley, Oklahoma; Cowgirl Artists of America

Kadie Zeller, Nevada; Om Namo, community advocate, Buckaroo Traditions Gathering

The funds were donated from multiple supporters, including Blue Hen donors, those that were among the first 25 donors committing $5,000 in support to fully fund a grant. Additionally, multiple Remuda donors contributed to the overall total funded this first year.

“When I first heard about the mission and goals of Boss Mares, I was all on board,” said Board Member Ellen Bell. “To be able to support women in the Western industry, as much as possible , and give them an opportunity to further their goals and watch them succeed in their self-starting business’ is a true blessing. I know we cannot wait to see where their business goes from here and to watch it grow will be exciting for all of us.”

Earlier in 2024, the inaugural “Lead the Herd” Workshop was presented at Art of the Cowgirl. The non-profit group is aiming at another workshop in January 2025, again meeting Western women where they are gathered to bring power expertise in the business side of the industry to those seeking support. The 2025 grant application information will be detailed later this year.

Co-founded by Anna Morrison, PhD, Patti Colbert and Kate Bradley Byars early in 2023, Boss Mares, Inc., a 501(c)(3), is offering entrepreneur empowerment “Lead the Herd” workshops and awarding business and education grants. For more information on Boss Mares, Inc., including how you can support or apply for a grant, visit bossmaresinc.org.

Media Contact:

Boss Mares, Inc.

connect@bossmaresinc.org