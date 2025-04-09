Find the United States Pony Clubs at Equestrian Events This Spring and Summer

April 8, 2025 (Lexington, KY) — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is headed for a busy spring and summer attending events. We hope you will visit us and enjoy special Pony Club-related activities at the Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event, Equine Affaire Ohio, and at the Interscholastic Equestrian Association (IEA) National Finals. In addition, we encourage members and alumni to wear their Pony Club pins at these events to show their Pony Club affiliation.

“The United States Pony Clubs loves getting out and about in the equestrian community,” said USPC Executive Director Teresa Woods. “We always enjoy meeting our members, talking to Pony Club alumni, and answering questions from anyone interested in learning more about the United States Pony Clubs. In addition, USPC is excited to be introducing new online educational opportunities through Allpony.com, a fun and engaging website that all horse lovers are invited to join for educational horsemanship courses, games, and more.”

Please find us at the following events:

Equine Affaire Ohio, April 10–13, 2025, at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio: Visit the United States Pony Clubs at booth #1208 in the Bricker Building at Equine Affaire Ohio, and talk with National Office staff and local Pony Club leadership and learn about all that USPC offers for members.

IEA Hunt Seat and Dressage National Finals, April 24–27, 2025, at the National Equestrian Center in Lake St. Louis, Mo. and the IEA Western National Finals, June 21–23, 2025, at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas: USPC is a proud sponsor of the Virtual Written Knowledge Test at the Hunt Seat, Dressage, and Western IEA National Finals and will present awards to winners of this knowledge-based competition at both locations. In addition, please visit the USPC booth on-site in Lake St. Louis and Fort Worth.

Defender Kentucky Three-Day Event, April 24–27, 2025, at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Ky.: USPC is a proud sponsor of this event, and the official USPC booth is located in the Covered Arena at booth #183. Come talk to National Office staff; find out more about Pony Club and Allpony; and shop for official USPC educational materials, apparel, and accessories at Shop Pony Club.





USPC members and the public are encouraged to come to the USPC booth to find out about special events and contests, including a Sunday morning course walk of the 4* show-jumping course and a drawing for an exclusive meet-and-greet barn tour for participating USPC members only. Visit the Pony Club booth #183 for a detailed schedule of events.

In addition, Pony Club is sending three teams to compete in the Equestrian Events International (EEI) / USPC Mounted Games Invitational, which will take place Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, April 24–26, in the Walnut Arena. All attendees are welcome to come watch this fast-paced Mounted Games action. Mounted Games is one of USPC’s 11 competitive disciplines and features a series of relay-style races on horseback, where the riders must perform different skills, such as picking up objects from the ground while remaining in the saddle, weaving through a series of poles at high speeds, handing items off to teammates without slowing their ponies, and dunking objects into buckets (sometimes at a gallop!).

For those who are unable to meet Pony Club at the equestrian events listed above, you can always find out more about Pony Club at www.ponyclub.org or call our office at 859-254-7669.

About The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. — The United States Pony Clubs, Inc. (USPC or Pony Club) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational organization that builds the foundation of teamwork and sportsmanship through riding, mounted sports, and care of horses and ponies, while developing and enhancing leadership, confidence, responsibility, and a sense of community in its youth and adult members. USPC is proud to offer instruction and competitive opportunities in 11 competitive disciplines through hundreds of clubs and centers across the United States. USPC’s educational standards continue to be instrumental in curriculum development for schools, universities, equestrian professionals, and organizations across the United States. Many of the nation’s top equestrians, including Olympic team members, as well as successful business professionals and leaders in a variety of fields, have roots in Pony Club. For more information, please visit www.ponyclub.org.

Media Contact:

Sarah Evers Conrad

communications@ponyclub.org