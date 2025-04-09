Nikki’s Notes: Does The Human Author Hold The Reins?

Avant Marketeer Nikki Alvin-Smith Offers Timely Insights For Your Marketing Delight

As an active member of The Author’s Guild, The American Writers and Artists Institute and other organizations, I see the discussions on AI and its use across the world stage are robust and the questions of copyright protections and authorship attributions are very much still being figured out. As an experienced content producer, my company Horse in a Kilt Media Inc., has been approached many times by companies asking me to ‘humanize’ their AI generated content before its distribution. I am sure many of my fellow writers have been similarly approached – evidently the need for collaboration to perfect the messaging across the host of platforms is still very real.

If you have such a need, then feel free to reach out to Horse in a Kilt Media. To address this ongoing need, our, “What’s Under the Kilt,” package offers a range of specialist services on topic. There is a significant need for a human intelligence quotient being interjected into materials before the ‘Einsteins’ of Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoho CRM and the like, distribute what is generic, boring content that is promptly rejected by its savvy audience. Sure it has a voice, but it isn’t one that anyone is much interested in hearing after the first sentence.

There are countless software programs available that seek to offer a complete solution to the blending of AI and human authored works, to replicate, duplicate and to scrape the essentials of what is ‘out there’ and in house. But the human intelligence factor is still missing.

If you have a heavy hoofprint in any industry or social space as I do, if you now Google yourself the AI overview is amusing to review. Though as you will know firsthand, not entirely complete or up to date. I am sure it will get there in due course. If you search your company profile, you will likely find the same story.

But AI of course, doesn’t have a sense of humor. But I’m sure it will catch up with Siri style humor. I recently asked my British voiceover phone pal Siri, “What is the meaning of life.” To which it responds, “That will take some thought to answer but give me time to write a play that is hours long in which nothing happens,” or, “I’m not entirely sure but I have a feeling dogs know the answer.” Well it’s kind of funny. But sadly it is not inherently part of the AI writing processes.

It is true that with the interface of AI and human counterpoint potential unrealized, in nuance and creative angles and without humor and diverse approaches, so also unrealized are increases in net gains on the bottom line. In fact, many companies report their switch to AI generated content has resulted in a decrease in sales. Most commonly due to distribution issues that even when solved and the materials actually hit the inbox of the targeted recipient, the open rate is extremely low.

Losing sales during transition phases between employing a talent content writer(s) with innate wordsmith wizardry of their own design and following a proven PR/Marketing strategy that is already working, and integrating some AI technology, does not have to be inevitable. No-one needs to know, what you have ‘under your kilt’ in your PR/Marketing strategy and how you are utilizing the benefits of both AI and human authorship. The point is, if they can tell then you are failing miserably in the job of applying good marketing tools.

If you are a business owner looking for a new or better direction to build your business visit Horse in a Kilt Media Inc., to learn more about my stable full of marketing skills as an artful content writer, equestrian blogger, columnist, video producer and scriptwriter, film production showrunner, professional photographer, and marketing specialist and strategist.

As a British/American professional Grand Prix competitor/coach/clinician I bring unique angles, experiences and thought leadership/authority to my wordsmith wizardry with a proven successful track record in boosting brand visibility and viability and a willingness to interject some much-needed human intelligence into the marketing materials your current AI technology may be errantly producing. Because for now, human authorship is certainly still holding the reins. Particularly when it comes to knowing horses, horse people and how the industry works.

About Nikki:

Internationally published writer, content creator, PR/Marketing specialist, photographer and equestrian Nikki Alvin-Smith offers “Engaging Content that Engages Riders to Read,” with unique and fresh material for your horse or pet related business, magazine, website, newsletter, blog, and email blast sales machine. Her portfolio of works is extensive and includes equestrian and pet features that have been published worldwide in over 260 different magazine titles. Her clients include/have included: equestrian and “B” list movie celebrities for whom she regularly ghostwrites and provides PR services; manufacturers of equine and pet related medical devices, feedstuffs, supplements, grooming supplies, fencing and barn equipment, horse transport, horse structures and professional equine service providers; profit and non-profit initiatives and organizations; and non-equestrian related businesses/publications in the pet industry, investment, real estate and international travel and rural lifestyle.

Nikki Alvin-Smith is a British international level Grand Prix dressage competitor/trainer/coach/clinician. Together with her husband Paul, who is also a Grand Prix dressage rider, Nikki operates Willowview Hill Farm , a private dressage yard and organic hay farm in the Catskill Mountains of New York. The duo provides ‘team’ clinician services to clients worldwide to riders of all levels and many riding disciplines.

