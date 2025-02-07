FULL GALLOP AHEAD FOR EQUINE AFFAIRE!

COLUMBUS, OH, February 7, 2025 – The jury’s still out on whether the groundhog’s weather predictions will hold true, but here’s one prediction you can assuredly hang your riding hat on: Equine Affaire is coming! This April 10-13, join us at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus for four days of all things equine as we celebrate the horses, donkeys, and people of the horse industry. As North America’s premier equine exposition and equestrian gathering, Equine Affaire is the place to be this spring for learning, riding, shopping, competing, networking, celebrating, and more. Advance tickets are on sale now for both Equine Affaire and Fantasia, Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse. Get yours today by visiting equineaffaire.com or by downloading the Western Edge app for iPhone and Android and navigating to the Equine Affaire portal to purchase tickets.

The staff of Equine Affaire is thrilled to return to the Ohio Expo Center to produce our thirty-first event in Ohio. Although the OEC fairgrounds and several buildings will be under construction as part of the 2050 Master Expo Plan, Equine Affaire will be in “full gallop” mode, complete with hundreds of educational clinics, seminars, and demonstrations, including the return of Cowtown in Cooper with live cattle; three exciting competitions; the largest horse-related trade show in the Midwest; a bustling Breed Pavilion and Horse & Farm Exhibits; fun hands-on activities; and the addition of a brand-new feature, the Donkey Extravaganza! For the latest construction updates and information on how our event will adapt to the changing landscape of the OEC, visit our social media platforms in the weeks to come as we post updates in event traffic flows and adjust our event maps.

From our post-event surveys, we know how much our attendees value the educational opportunities at Equine Affaire. Year after year, it continues to be one of the top reasons people choose to attend our event – and so we are proud to announce this year’s lineup of top-notch equestrian educators who will be on site to teach, educate, coach, train, demonstrate, and share their expertise on a variety of horse-related topics with our audiences:

Ryan Rose…General Horsemanship

Julie Goodnight…General Horsemanship

Tik Maynard…Eventing and General Training

Cole Cameron…General Horsemanship, Roping, and Ranch

Luke Reinbold…General Horsemanship and Training

Luke Gingerich…Liberty, Bridleless Riding, and Reining

Barbra Schulte…Cutting and Sports Psychology

Traci Brooks…Hunter/Jumper

Jennifer Truett…Dressage

Steve Lantvit…Cow Work

Ivy Starnes…Easy Gaited Horses

Marcie Quist…Driving

Sandi Simons…General Training and Cowgirl Dressage

Wendy Murdoch…Biomechanics and the Murdoch Method

Connie Combs…Barrel Racing

Ty Evans…Mules

Kellie & Sam Rettinger…Draft Horses

Ifa Simmonds…Equestrians in Motion

Mary Miller-Jordan…Liberty

Canadian Cowgirls…Drill Teams

These individuals and many others will be conducting hundreds of clinics, seminars, and demonstrations in multiple arenas and demo rings throughout the four-day event. On Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12, cow horse clinics with live cattle will be held as part of Cowtown in Cooper, sponsored by Western Life Today! This exciting two-day intensive tour will lead horses and riders in an exploration of multiple cow-oriented Western events.

Want to take an active role in learning at Equine Affaire by riding in one or more clinics? Equine Affaire’s Ride With a Pro ™ clinic program enables equestrians just like you to apply for the opportunity to ride with or have your horse trained by one of our clinicians during an educational session at Equine Affaire! You could ride with Connie Combs (barrel racing), Wendy Murdoch (biomechanics and Sure Foot), Cole Cameron (colt starting), Steve Lantvit (cow work), Barbra Schulte (cutting and general training), Jennifer Truett (dressage), Marcie Quist (driving), Ivy Starnes (easy gaited horses), Tik Maynard (eventing and general horsemanship), Julie Goodnight (general training, horsemanship, and cow work), Luke Reinbold (general training, horsemanship, and cow work), Sandi Simons (general training and cowgirl dressage), Traci Brooks (hunter/jumpers), Ty Evans (mules), and Cole Cameron (roping), or get specialized instruction in equestrian fitness from Ifa Simmonds (Equestrians In Motion Workshops). Apply by February 14, 2025. Application materials, clinic summaries, and more are available on our website: https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-participate/ohio-ride-in-clinics/ohio-ride-with-a-pro-2/.

Wait, we did mention there’d be donkeys on site, didn’t we? The Donkey Extravaganza, held in proud partnership with the Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue, will also be held as part of Equine Affaire all four days of the event! This special wing of donkey-related activities will be located in the Voinovich Livestock and Trade Center, near the Breed Pavilion. Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue is the world’s leading donkey rescue organization and seeks to improve the plight of the American Donkey through its nationwide network of ranch facilities and satellite adoption centers. The Donkey Extravaganza will offer attendees a plethora of unique opportunities to learn, meet, and celebrate these adorable long-eared equines during all four days of the expo. Whether you already own and love donkeys or you’ve always wanted to learn more about them, you’ve got to attend the Donkey Extravaganza! We’ll be posting an educational presentation schedule online soon at https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-attend/ohio-other-features/donkey-extravaganza/.

In between educational opportunities, attendees will adore taking advantage of all the retail and consignment shopping adventures awaiting them at the largest horse-related trade show in the Midwest. Exhibitors from all over the country will be on site with staff, inventory, and creative booth displays to offer an array of horse-related products, services, and more. The trade show will be spread out across multiple buildings and encompass outdoor exhibit spaces. As part of the trade show, we’ll also be hosting the Marketplace Consignment Shop in the Voinovich. If you want to consign your gently-used outgrown or unwanted equestrian goods, learn more by visiting our website: https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-participate/ohio-sell/ohio-the-marketplace-consignment/!

Whether it involves clinics, competitions, or special events, the schedule of events never stops at Equine Affaire. The Whispery Pines Percherons team will be back to conduct the beloved Drive A Draft ™ activity, where attendees can learn how to drive a draft horse on Friday, April 11 and Saturday, April 12 in Rod’s Covered Paddock. Sign up by visiting the Whispery Pines Percherons stalls in the Gilligan Complex on site! We’re also excited to bring back the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition on Friday, April 11; the Great Equestrian Fitness Challenge on Saturday, April 12; and to introduce the brand-new Breed Bonanza, sponsored by Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal, on Sunday, April 13!

If you and your horse enjoy the adrenaline rush of speed events, the satisfaction of tackling a complicated obstacle course, and the euphoria of competing in front of a crowd, then this is your sign to apply to ride in the Versatile Horse & Rider Competition. Applications are open now and due on February 14. This year’s event will be judged by none other than Barbra Schulte, a legendary cutting horse trainer and a member of the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame. Compete for $5,500 in cash and other prizes!

Wanna flex your barn rat muscles and show off in front of all your friends? Sign up at the event to compete in the Great Equestrian Fitness Challenge – no horses needed! This event is free to enter for attendees and includes prizes for the top ten participants in both the Barn Chores Marathon and the Bouncy Pony Race. To sign up, visit the Equine Affaire Information Booth in the Bricker Building prior to the competition.

Curious about the Breed Bonanza? Sponsored by Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal, this exciting new event features a unique under-saddle rail class. Competitors will be evaluated on quality of gaits, horsemanship, and turnout. Both youth (12-18) and adult (19+) riders are welcome to apply! The Breed Bonanza is open to all breeds and all under saddle disciplines. Horses and riders should be turned out with show tack and attire in line with the breed or discipline they are representing. Applications will be due by February 14. Visit our website for more details: https://equineaffaire.com/events/ohio/ohio-participate/ohio-compete/ohio-breed-bonanza/.

Of course, there’s nothing like capping off a day at Equine Affaire with a night at the fabulous Fantasia! Tickets for Equine Affaire’s musical celebration of the horse are on sale now at equineaffaire.com. Fantasia will take place for just three performances on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights in the coliseum. If you’ve never been to Fantasia, this special event features a medley of theatrical performances by some of the nation’s most exciting equestrian entertainers. If you enjoy watching gorgeously appareled horses and riders engage in liberty performances, garrocha, precision drill team patterns, breathtaking trick riding routines, graceful dances, high-speed chariot and wagon racing, and more, then Fantasia is the show for you! Tickets are going fast at equineaffaire.com – so secure your seat at the show of the season today!

Looking for the next love of your life? Visit the Breed Pavilion and the Horse & Farm Exhibits to learn about different breeds of horses, meet a variety of horses, and to check out the Horses For Sale and the ASPCA Right Horse Adoption Affaire! Dozens of breed and pony associations will be on site to interact with our attendees and teach you everything you’ve ever wanted to know about different breeds and types of horses. And if you’re searching for your next partner in life, in the ring, or on the trail, you’ll want to meet all the adoptable horses that will be at Equine Affaire looking for their forever homes.

General admission tickets to Equine Affaire are $18/day for adults or $55 for a four-day pass; children’s tickets are available for $10/day for children ages 7-10; and children six and under are admitted for free. Enjoy unbridled access to the largest horse-related trade show in North America, multiple themed pavilions, the Versatile Horse and Rider Competition, the Great Equestrian Fitness Challenge, the brand-new Breed Bonanza and Donkey Extravaganza, and all clinics, seminars, and demonstrations, as well as a variety of immersive activities! Separate tickets are required for Fantasia.

Equine Affaire acknowledges the generous support of its sponsors, including Rod’s, US Equestrian, Pro Earth Animal Health, Sentinel by Kent and Blue Seal, Western Life Today, LRP Matting, and others. To learn more about Equine Affaire and stay up to date on everything related to Equine Affaire in Ohio, visit www.equineaffaire.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram @equineaffaire. We’ll see you at Equine Affaire!

