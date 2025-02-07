AMERICAN PAINT HORSE FOUNDATION UNVEILS ITS NEW MISSION PILLARS DURING INAUGURAL “DRINKS WITH A LEGEND” EVENT ON MARCH 1

Join us March 1, 2025, for an unforgettable evening hosted by the American Paint Horse Foundation at the historic John Wayne Museum in Fort Worth, Texas.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS—Sip, savor, support: Make plans to be part of the inaugural “Drinks with a Legend” event March 1 at the historic John Wayne Museum in Fort Worth, Texas. The unforgettable evening of spirit tasting and camaraderie—all in support of the American Paint Horse Foundation and its mission to enhance education, preserve equine heritage and expand equine-assisted services.

You’re invited to experience the event or take advantage of event sponsorship packages, which delivers exclusive visibility among leaders in the equine industry. Tickets are limited—reserve your spot now. Your support helps benefit the American Paint Horse Foundation, the charitable arm of the American Paint Horse Association. The event takes place in conjunction with APHA’s annual Leadership Gathering, February 27–March 2, in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

What: Drinks with a Legend

When: March 1, 2025, 7–9 p.m.

Where: John Wayne Museum in Fort Worth, Texas

Who: Hosted by the American Paint Horse Foundation

Purchase your tickets to Drinks with a Legend at apha.com/leadershipgathering or use this link.

Media Contact:

Betsy Budge

Director, American Paint Horse Foundation

(817) 222-6446

bbudge@apha.com