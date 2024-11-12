Grand Meadows Cares Series: Equine Feed Supplements Take Center Stage

by Nikki Alvin-Smith

When it comes to making a choice for best nutrition for the horse, the ongoing performance level of your competition equine is always going to receive top billing. The long years of hard work that go into making a successful horse/human partnership at the top tier of equestrian sport don’t always result in stellar accomplishments, though usually not for the want of trying.

Thankfully, the increasing availability of stall-side diagnostics translates into horse owners having options to do more than blindly support their horses’ well-being with a touted ‘fix-all’ remedy. They now have improved access to science to ‘read the room’ and theoretically make informed decisions about what they are administering to their animals. During the ongoing endeavor to improve knowledge and provide solutions to help the horse, there should also be some script that includes making a bold decision to cut back or even discontinue the use of certain products in the horse’s diet. And that could include grain.

By rights an informed decision should be a better decision, but is this always the case? How many science-backed ‘facts’ that have directed the conversation on human health resulted in complete changes of heart at a later date on the same issue when it came to advocating best practices? A lot.

Truth is we can only work with what we know and as horse owners what we know is of course heavily influenced by marketing wizardry. The big brand spenders often taking center stage as the most popular equine feed supplement manufacturers as they put their vast budgets to work and blast the media with statistics and clinical studies of their cast of actors. Studies that they themselves have often had a surreptitious hand in orchestrating in order to promote a message that works for their point of view.

Astonishing as it may seem, the abundance of information that hits the media channels regarding issues that matter most to horse owners such as their animal’s propensity for gastric upset, ulcers or metabolic imbalances is often touted as worthy truth simply because a vet employed by the same manufacturer has signed off on an article, or a published academic research work that matches the narrative has been dug up for inclusion to help the sell. There’s certainly nothing wrong with science-backed product development, where would we be without it. But someone needs to keep tabs on where the information originates and the purpose that dictated why it was conducted in the first place.

Reboot. Refresh.

I do believe it is essential we attune ourselves to each individual horse’s quirks and preferences. It doesn’t matter if your horse is a backyard buddy that simply hangs out all day, or an elite equine athlete that is worked every day. It is always beneficial to know their specific stressor triggers and adapt our care and training practices to best manage their physical and mental well-being. And that of course includes us throwing the spotlight on attaining a certain level of knowledge in regard to how a horse’s digestive processes work. Nobody wants to be dancing in the dark after all.

A refreshing change from the ‘sell’ message from equine feed supplement manufacturers, can be found at the popular Grand Meadows “Supplement Savvy” series where veteran manufacturer Nick Hartog, takes to task hot topics. Such as whether we should even be feeding grain to our horses and why “tossing around proton-pump inhibitors like candy” in an effort to thwart repeat issues with equine gastric ulcers isn’t the brightest practice. As an expert in the industry with a wealth of experience, Hartog expresses irreverent viewpoints and challenges the status quo. His insights are accurately manifested, and the follow along daily brief is eye-opening. Find it on Facebook and Instagram.

The Quest To Do The Right Thing

Our mission as guardians of our horses is to keep them as happy and healthy as possible, for as long as possible. There will be instances when a particular horse experiences issues that cannot be fixed but only mitigated by careful management.

In my decades of experience producing performance horses from birth to Grand Prix level and then keeping my elderly statesman status animals home until their last breath, I appreciate the nuances of special care that is often required on a temporary or permanent basis in order to do the best by the horse. It’s not easy to navigate all the options.

Reviewing literature that is published and/or produced by a particular company should always be viewed with a weather eye. It is important that you garner a keen understanding of the chemistry and evidence-based research that the product offers and avoid claims that can be potentially misleading. Sorting through all that wheat and chaff can be expedited by looking for brands that offer The National Animal Supplement Council {NASC} seal.

Did you know that not only does the NASC seal represent a comprehensive oversight via audit of all products the company produces in terms of their accurate labelling of both amounts and the quality of constituents (such as whether common components like flax are stabilized etc. making them less vulnerable to deterioration), but this audit also involves a thorough review of the content that a particular brand is publishing, right down to its blog pages.

That’s a valuable forensic approach. It is one that exemplifies the sincere wishes of the NASC Council Members and Directorship (including original founding fathers like owner Nick Hartog of Grand Meadows, based in Orange, CA), that instituted some sort of policing initiative of the equine feed supplements business in the first place. Here’s some more information on NASC to help you along.

That’s A Wrap

As a writer I am blessed to include celebrities in the film industry among my clientele. During the seemingly interminable hours I’ve spent standing aside and watching things unfold on a set, I’ve learned that all is certainly not what it seems.

Take for example, a recent production Lost on a Mountain in Maine, co-produced by iconic industry names including Sly Stallone, that was filming in a neighboring town here in the Catskill Mountains of New York. Aside from the obvious fact we were not in Maine at all, the bevy of behind-the-scenes activities that make up much of the production time are what make the scenes come to life. That and some fine acting. Later, attending the premiere viewing in Kingston, NY, the editing and fine tuning with Director’s cuts made a remarkable difference to the view that I had perceived first-hand.

When it comes to AI podcasts and other media channel productions, the amount of ‘staging’ that can go on in any industry never mind the lucrative equine feed supplement world, is similarly quite staggering.

Before you buy a particular product or follow a particular horse care program, be sure you don’t ‘wrap’ too early. There’s a lot of material out there to sieve through and taking the time to properly identify what works and what does not, what is and what is not, is always worth the extra “Martini Shot”. You are after all, your horses’ Showrunner.

