New Horse Books, All Genres, Just in Time for the Holidays

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Trafalgar Square Books (trafalgarbooks.com) is pleased to announce the release of six new titles in the past two months, representing authors from around the country and around the world, different genres, and all equestrian disciplines and interests.

Little Pearl by Melanie Sue Bowles (Middle Grade Fiction)

While wandering one day in the woods she loves, Kip finds an old fence post bearing odd marks that appear to be symbols from a time long ago. Kip’s discovery in this soulful sequel to the author’s debut novel Liberty Biscuit leads her to once again uncover a family secret and stories as yet untold about the ones she loves.

224 pages | Read more about the book HERE

The Illustrated Guide to Saddle Fitting by Beverly Harrison, Qualified SMS Saddle Fitter (Non-Fiction, Educational)

A handbook full of delightful hand-painted illustrations to help readers easily gain a basic understanding of the different parts of the English saddle, how they work and how they should fit, as well as what the addition of a rider means to it all.

160 pages | 97 color illustrations | Read more about the book HERE

Newcomer to the Horse World by Andrea Sinner (Non-Fiction, Educational, Four In Hand Press)

A comprehensive insider’s guide, offering a sensible pathway to enjoying the company of horses while always advocating for their welfare. Andrea Sinner demystifies the often bewildering culture, traditions, conventions, and unwritten rules, and offers “watch-outs” to help shield the novice from the less savory characters and practices that unfortunately can be encountered in the industry.

288 pages | 25 illustrations and charts | Read more about the book HERE

The Horseman’s Tale by Tom Equels (Fiction, Contains Adult Themes, Four In Hand Press)

A hypnotic narrative that twists through both light and dark as journaling therapy unlocks the troubled memories of Jake, a lonely veteran. The birth, life, and death of a special horse gives Jake a sense of purpose in his desperate search for a reason to carry on.

304 pages | Read more about the book HERE

Your Guide to Equine Arenas by Abigail Boatwright (Non-Fiction, Educational)

The only book available on creating and managing professional-grade rings, pens, arenas, and tracks for riding and competing horses. Insight, tips, and advice from leading arena builders and maintenance tool creators supplements expertise specific to a wide range of Western and English disciplines, as well as racing, along with both indoor and outdoor training spaces.

208 pages | 85 color photographs and charts | Read more about the book HERE

Ground Games for Horses by Waltraud Böhmke (Non-Fiction, Educational)

Using dozens of detailed color diagrams to “map out” exciting ideas for on-the-ground training courses at a variety of levels, as well as instructional photographs to demonstrate horse and rider position as they navigate specific obstacles, German Equestrian Federation (FN) accredited trainer and judge Waltraud Böhmke provides an excellent source of training inspiration.

96 pages | 118 color photographs and 29 color diagrams | Read more about the book HERE

For information about these books and authors, contact Rebecca Didier (rdidier@trafalgarbooks.com) | 802.457.1911

Trafalgar Square Books, a small business based on a farm in rural Vermont, has been publishing books “for the good of the horse” for almost 40 years. Visit us online at TrafalgarBooks.com, and on FB and IG @horseandriderbooks

Media Contact:

Rebecca Didier

rdidier@trafalgarbooks.com