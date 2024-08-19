Horizon Structures Presents Series: Tips For Horse Farm Tidy Up In Fall

Photos are available on request.

by Nikki Alvin-Smith

Fall and Spring are typical times to complete your seasonal switch in horse barn storage and equipment. The amount of ‘stuff’ we acquire as equestrians to care and manage our horses is staggering, and of course, it all has to find a place to live.

A tidy farm is a safe farm. And keeping everything in its place, preserves it against damage and loss that can come in the form of moisture for tack or bedding/grain/hay or simply encompass stuff that is awkward to store such as stall fans can be a challenge.

If you have trouble keeping your horse farm tidy, it’s most likely because you don’t have sufficient storage space and/or you don’t have a program in place to follow to keep what you use most front and center for changes of use due to weather or due to training/competition schedule switchbacks. Let’s take a look at the Fall round up.

A Seasonal Switch Can Help

Aside from completing a deep barn cleaning to remove fire hazards such as cobwebs on light fixtures; clear outside areas that will be needed for snow plowing; or park your trailer into a spot out of the way for winter storage, the advent of cooler weather offers time to get better organized.

A seasonal switch out of items such as summer for winter horse blankets ( use a vacuum sealer for cleaned blankets to minimize storage space needed and label for easy location later) and summer show tack and equipment for winter schooling gear can be stored by using the house basement for shelving or bringing stuff inside if you have the room in your home. But this is not an ideal solution, especially if you don’t have a residence with a clean and dry basement with easy access.

Farm Storage Options

Consider these storage solutions for provision of safe and secure storage space:

Horse Trailers – if it is anticipated that the horse trailer will not be needed except perhaps for an emergency then a horse trailer dressing room offers valuable extra storage space. The main trailer space can be used for easy to move items like hay or bedding supplies.

Sheds – the ubiquitous garden shed has come a long way from our grandparents tiny hovel house at the end of the garden filled with spiders and old tools. Consider purchasing a shed and placing it behind or adjacent to your horse barn where it can offer a handy tack room or additional storage space. Modern day sheds offer a dry secure space with Polyurea treated floors, windows for light and even small loft areas. Also consider a combo shed option, where greenhouse meets shed space as an area for an office/conservatory. Larger storage sheds can also be purchased for use as hay and bedding storage overflows for winter needs.

Lofts – the space above a barn is often underutilized and the addition of even a partial loft space can yield a decent amount of square footage for storage needs. Consider a full-sized staircase versus a wall ladder for ease of access and segregate the area between forage storage and tack/equipment areas to secure tack from rodent intrusion and damage.

Shipping Containers – these huge metal crates can cause upset in the neighborhood as some consider them unsightly, and in some areas these are not permitted by zoning restrictions. Relatively inexpensive to purchase shipping containers come in 20’ or 40’ lengths. Easy to secure but watch out for condensation issues which can be mitigated by implementing simple ventilation systems.

Garages – A two-story garage or one with a loft space included above the vehicle storage area can also yield considerable storage space. Again consider access issues and vermin intrusion. The addition of a small modular garage or adding an extra bay to a planned new build garage can be very useful for winter storage of mowing equipment or storage of UTVs etc. For motorized equipment not in seasonal use pull the batteries and store out of freezing temperatures to extend their lifespan.

Spare Stalls – Let’s be honest, keeping a stall or two free of horses isn’t likely to happen in most horse barns because it is hard to resist buying just one more horse, but if it can be managed the box stall space can make room for 100-120 small bales of hay or shavings.

Shed Row Barns and Run-In Sheds – a great solution for haying and farm maintenance equipment as front stall walls can simply be left off the structure from one or two sections to provide quick hitch up and a dry shelter for valuable machines. Unfinished stalls can always be used on a temporary basis for storage needs and renovated later for stable use once other storage space is available.

Overhangs or Lean-To – An inexpensive way to add shelter and storage space to a structure the overhang feature is useful for a myriad of purposes. Weather intrusion for stored equipment can be mitigated by covering equipment with tarpaulin cover but bear in mind the space is not moisture tight or secure.

Walls For Tools Etc.

Don’t overlook wall space as an expansive area for storage. Walls can be utilized to store mucking out equipment and tools, install saddle racks for tack, and take the weight of winter turnout blankets where they can hang on fixtures to dry out when not in use.

If your tack room space has become out of hand, consider a full renovation and invest in easy clean flooring, wall storage, bench seating with baskets or shoe/boot storage below etc. There are extensive options available for tiny spaces and a quick look at social media can yield many innovative ideas you can adopt to freshen the space and make it more user-friendly.

Stall Doors and Aisleways

It is not a good idea to clutter up the aisleway in a horse barn with tack trunks and other paraphernalia because they present a hazard to horses and make the aisleway difficult to keep free of debris and restrict access for mucking out equipment. But, if there has been some forethought in barn design then the width of the aisle can easily be widened to make room for a neat line of tack boxes and wall hung cupboards can house medical supplies, bandages, riding gear, horse boots and other necessities.

Visit your local box store for storage solutions that include pre-manufactured kitchen cabinetry, and a myriad of sizes and styles of plastic containers and shelving.

Try to avoid sharp edges on shelves, trunks, containers and cabinetry in horse areas (especially those placed at equine eye height). There are many rubber-based hook options for coat/hat and equipment hanging fixtures on the market.

Tack trunks should be sturdy and rodent proof. Expect that tack trunks will be used as seating space from time to time, so consider carefully their finish and expense.

Lock It Or Lose It

A secured storage area will help prevent theft as well as damage. The ability to lock up tack and equipment and barn supplies removes them from temptation from nefarious people with intent to steal as well as preserving access to only persons that should have it – inquisitive children, naughty puppies and escaped horses come to mind as those that may need to be excluded.

Don’t Forget Outside Clean Up

The exterior of the horse farm also deserves some attention when it comes to putting stuff away and in its place. Blowing plastic skips in winter, implements such as harrows hidden in deep snow or poor access to plow and clean up equipment can combine to make winter horse care harder than it needs to be.

A simple 2”x4” corral built by the back of the barn can keep piles of skips confined and ready for use, turned upside down to avoid filling up with snow and water.

Equipment should be stored at gable ends of buildings if outside rather than under the eaves of structures where snow and rain shed may impact them or render them inaccessible. Clean out all gutters and downspouts and drains and ditches to ensure they are functioning properly.

Dead, dying trees or low hanging tree limbs over driveways, power lines or structures should be pruned back or removed altogether before high wind and/or snow load brings them down. Contact your local power company for tree removal advice wherever trees encroach on power lines. Do not attempt their removal yourself.

Containers of summer plants/flowers should be stored away from areas required for snow removal or they will become a casualty of ambitious snow clearing attempts.

Check all interior/exterior lights including floodlights are operational and refresh bulbs as necessary and replace batteries in smoke detectors or other alarm equipment. Make sure fire extinguishers are fully charged.

Mark It Up

Add driveway snow markers in regions where snowfall is expected and remove dead vegetation from around paddock gateways and entrance doors to make snow shovel or snowblower use easier and to prevent metal doors/gates freezing to the ground cover. Larger containers, small shrubs, equipment, other obstacles such as well heads, or hazards such as ditches in the snowplow zone can be flagged with snow markers. Reflective snow markers work best. Use gloves when handling fiberglass markers to prevent splinters.

It is prudent to place the markers in before the ground freezes and to leave removing them until after the winter thaw as otherwise they can be impossible to install/remove without breakage. Avoid using metal markers in areas where vehicles will need access to avoid damage to expensive vehicle paintwork should markers fall or be glanced off/hit by vehicles/plows pushing them out of line. Remember to leave an allowance distance wise off the driveway and parking areas for snow to be piled and extra width around curves and corners.

Keep your driveway access open with regular plowing in case emergency vehicles are needed at any time. Many horse farms have long driveways and it can be tempting to leave it snow-covered or minimally plowed if access if sufficient for the owner’s winter-style vehicles such as pickup trucks. Emergency vehicles often don’t have the same level of height clearance or a 4 x 4/all-wheel drive feature.

PLEASE NOTE: AHP members ~ Please share this content without edit. Kindly include URL links included in article, Horizon Structures URL and author’s URL and byline wherever published. Please advise use so we can reciprocate share your publication/posts.

Feel free to contact Nikki Alvin-Smith for further information and high-res photos.

About Horizon Structures:

One horse or twenty, there’s one thing all horse owners have in common…the need to provide safe and secure shelter for their equine partners. At Horizon Structures, we combine expert craftsmanship, top-of-the-line materials and smart “horse-friendly” design to create a full line of sheds and barns that any horse owner can feel confident is the right choice for their horses’ stabling needs.

All wood. Amish Made. Most of our buildings are shipped 100% pre-built and ready for same-day use. Larger barns are a modular construction and can be ready for your horses in less than a week. All our barn packages include everything you need –

Horizon Structures also sells chicken coops, equine hay feeders, greenhouses, dog kennels, 1 and 2 car garages, storage sheds and outdoor living structures and playsets.

Headquartered in South-Central Pennsylvania, Horizon Structures, LLC is owned by Dave Zook. Dave was raised in the Amish tradition and grew up working in the family-owned shed business. He started Horizon Structures in 2001 in response to an ever-increasing customer demand for high quality, affordable horse barns.

For additional information about the company or their product line, please visit their website at https://www.horizonstructures.com

About Nikki Alvin-Smith:

Content Creator | PR Partner | Seasoned Writer | Brand Builder |

Major Marketer| Journalist|

Blogger| Ghostwriter|

PR Marketing Specialist/Strategist|

British American|

Grand Prix Dressage

Competitor/Coach/ Clinician|

Please visit https://www.horseinakiltmedia.com/to learn more about her affordable services.

Media Contact:

Horizon Structures LLC, Atglen, PA

NAS@NikkiAlvinSmithStudio.com

Tel: 607 434 4470

https://www.HorizonStructures.com