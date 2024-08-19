Horses & Humans Research Foundation Introduces New Board Member

Chagrin Falls, OH- August 19, 2024- Horses and Humans Research Foundation (HHRF) is elated to welcome our newest board member, Kathleen Choe to the team!

Kathleen Choe is a Licensed Professional Counselor in private practice in Austin, Texas. Partnering horses with humans as part of the therapy process has added a powerful dimension to the healing work she facilitates with her herd of four equines: Chief, Sterling, Copper and Spirit. Kathleen works mainly with people who have experienced trauma and finds that the authentic, non-judgmental presence of the horses makes it safe for traumatized nervous systems to find rest, rebuild trust and access the vulnerability required for true healing to occur. When she is not working or playing with her horses, Kathleen enjoys spending time with her husband of 38 years, her three children, four grandchildren and rescue dog, Emma.

When asked about her interest in board involvement Kathleen stated “I am honored and excited to be part of the HHRF Board of Directors as I passionately believe in their vision and mission to both recognize the transformational power of horses in the lives of humans and support the advancement of quality research to promote the welfare and well-being of both the horses and humans involved in these interactions. As a member of both the Education Committee and the Board, I hope to support the dissemination of research results in ways that the public can easily access, understand and apply in their own human and equine relationships and expand opportunities for this research to be conducted in a sound and ethical manner throughout the world.”

On behalf of the HHRF Board, Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, shared “Kathleen’s deep understanding and unwavering commitment to HHRF’s mission makes her an exceptional addition to our board. Her enthusiasm for how horses help humans is truly contagious, inspiring others to share in our vision for advancing research and education. Kathleen has been contributing her expertise and passion by being a valuable Education Committee member and started the HHRF blog!”

To learn more about Kathleen, all our outstanding volunteers and HHRF’s blog visit our website at https://www.horsesandhumans.org/board.

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, exec.director@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

Media Contact:

Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, HHRF CEO

exec.director@horsesandhumans.org

info@horsesandhumans.org