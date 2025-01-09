Horse Trails of America Association’s Map Offers Help for Fire Evacuees

HTA added a new evacuation category to its free interactive map (HTA.horse) to serve those who need to evacuate from the California fires. The map is free to use with no credit card needed, but you will need to make a site login to keep the community safe. Those who need horse housing can search the map for horse hotels and campgrounds already listed—over 1200 locations are already on the map. Also, the map now has an “Evacuation Temporary Shelter” category where any horse facility with room can offer accommodations and those needing to evacuate can find safe haven.



Sort the map by the evacuation area or choose to sort by horse hotels/ layovers and campgrounds until more people list in the new category. Note that anyone can offer updates by adding information in the review block once a location is listed. This will allow for anyone local to post if the location is now full or accepting horses and/or people.



“We hope this will help organize evacuation location searches and be easier than scrolling through many social media groups and pages,” says HTA director, Heidi Nyland Melocco. “This is your map. It’s free and it’s available for you to post updates, reviews, and more.”

Watch this video to learn how to post and how to use the map. It is free, but you’ll need a site login for HTA.horse.

https://youtu.be/1f8IE8ikxAw

How to use the HTA.horse map:

1—Make a free login:

https://www.horsetrailsofamerica.com/start-membership

2—Once you’re logged in, access the map:

https://www.horsetrailsofamerica.com/mapaccess

About HTA:

Visit http://horsetrailsofamerica.com/ for membership information, the interactive map, and travel discounts and information for travel to all USA states (and many Canadian sites, too). Contact the director for sponsorship, advertising, and industry-partner opportunities: heidi@hta.horse.

Media Contact:

Heidi Nyland Melocco, heidi@hta.horse

