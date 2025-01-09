American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame Nominations Open January 1

Recognize greatness by nominating horses and humans who have made a transformational impact on the American Quarter Horse industry.

American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame Class of 2026 nominations are open January 1 through April 1.

Induction into the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame is the greatest honor to be bestowed upon any horse or human in the quarter horse industry. Inductees hold historical significance in our industry, greatly impacting the lives of others by providing inspiration to all generations and for generations to come.

Help ensure deserving candidates are nominated and forever honored in the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame.

Hall of Fame nominations are evaluated through multiple rounds of review based on the following criteria and recommended by the AQHF Hall of Fame Committee for annual induction:

History of Service – long-term commitment

– long-term commitment Character & Integrity – admired by many

– admired by many Industry Impact – all-around greatness

– all-around greatness Enduring Legacy – made a mark

– made a mark Historical Significance – withstands the test of time

– withstands the test of time Accomplishments – overall excellence

– overall excellence Breed Integrity – a bloodline to be proud of

Our mission is to honor those humans and horses who have made a transformational impact upon AQHA and the American Quarter Horse industry. Both horse and human inductees should have made a historically significant influence upon their respective fields or disciplines and the horse should have shown great accomplishment in those areas. The lives of human inductees should reflect their enduring influence upon their field or discipline and should show the highest level of character and integrity.

Visit www.aqha.com/nominate to learn more about the nomination process.

All nomination materials must be submitted online. Faxed and/or mailed applications are NOT eligible for consideration. Questions or inquiries may be directed to the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame at (806) 378-5029 or museum@aqha.org.

About the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame

The American Quarter Horse Foundation connects horses and people through charitable giving to support programs that preserve our horse’s legacy and further the well-being of the American Quarter Horse and the Quarter Horse family.

The American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame & Museum fulfills the Foundation’s mission by beautifully showcasing the hundreds of horses and people who have earned the distinction of becoming part of the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame. The Museum is dedicated to educating and sharing the love of the American Quarter Horse.

AQHA news and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more information visit www.aqha.com/news or subscribe to our news text “AQHA In the Know” for the latest Association updates.

Media Contact:

Kyla Jones, Manager of Communications

AQHA

p: (806) 378-5023

a: 1600 Quarter Horse Drive, Amarillo, TX 79104

e: kjones@aqha.org