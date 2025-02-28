HorseGrooms’ Remarkable Year of Growth and Impact

WELLINGTON, FL – Over the past year, HorseGrooms has experienced an incredible period of growth, cementing its role as a leading advocate for grooms in the equestrian industry. From in-person MeetUps and online resources for grooms to industry partnerships and winning The Plaid Horse Small Business Grand Championship, HorseGrooms is making a lasting impact on the community it serves. HorseGrooms’ mission is not only to support grooms but also to keep horsemanship alive and improve horse welfare by promoting education and best practices in horse care.

Building a Community Through MeetUps and Online Mentors

One of the exciting developments has been the success of HorseGrooms MeetUps—free, in-person gatherings where grooms can connect, learn, and share experiences. These events, held in key equestrian hubs such as Wellington, FL, and Thermal, CA, have received overwhelming praise for their engaging discussions and hands-on educational opportunities. Topics have ranged from equine nutrition and hoof care to braiding techniques and fitness for grooms. The feedback from attendees has been great, reinforcing the need for more in-person resources tailored specifically to grooms. In partnership with Red Mills, HorseGrooms is exploring to bring these MeetUps outside of the U.S. as well.

Industry Recognition and Partnerships

In 2024, the Plaid Horse honored HorseGrooms as the Grand Champion of the Plaid Horse Equine Impact Small Business Contest Winner, recognizing the platform’s dedication to empowering equine professionals. This milestone highlights the growing appreciation for grooms and the need for accessible educational tools and support.

Another significant achievement is HorseGrooms’ new role as an official Member Perk Sponsor of US Equestrian. This collaboration further expands the reach of HorseGrooms, ensuring that grooms across the country have access to valuable resources and educational content.

HorseGrooms Insiders: Exclusive Access to Industry Experts

The new and exclusive HorseGrooms Insiders membership has grown rapidly, offering grooms access to monthly Q&A sessions with top grooms and equestrian professionals. Recent and upcoming guest speakers include:

Lars Seefeld (GER) – Olympic dressage groom for Cathrine Laudrup Dufour’s Mount St. John Freestyle

– Olympic dressage groom for Cathrine Laudrup Dufour’s Mount St. John Freestyle Courtney Carson (USA) – Former Olympic eventing groom and U.S. Coordinator of the International Grooms Association

– Former Olympic eventing groom and U.S. Coordinator of the International Grooms Association Josie Eliasson – long-time groom of U.S. Olympic jumper rider Jessica Springsteen

– long-time groom of U.S. Olympic jumper rider Jessica Springsteen Maija Luttinger of Freely Forward Bodywork about equine massage techniques for grooms

The Insiders membership is designed to provide direct insights into the expertise and experience of top-level professionals, helping grooms navigate their careers with confidence.

A Call to Support the Grooming Community

HorseGrooms is committed to keeping its resources accessible to all, but ongoing support is essential. Trainers, riders, and barn owners can contribute by:

Joining the Stable Support Program , which provides financial backing to ensure continued educational opportunities for grooms

, which provides financial backing to ensure continued educational opportunities for grooms Sponsoring a HorseGrooms MeetUp or Q&A session

or Q&A session Gifting an Insiders Membership to their grooms

For businesses, HorseGrooms offers advertising opportunities, webinars, podcasts, and more to showcase their brand as long as it is informative, interesting, or educational for grooms.

Read more about how to get involved here: https://horsegrooms.com/get-involved

As HorseGrooms continues to grow, the goal remains clear: to elevate the grooming profession, provide the tools and recognition these essential team members deserve, and promote the highest standards of horsemanship and horse welfare.

———————

HorseGrooms is a global community dedicated to supporting, educating, and advocating for professional grooms (care takers of horses). Through resources, networking, and educational events, HorseGrooms empowers grooms to thrive in their careers while elevating the standards of horse care across the equestrian industry world wide. Our mission is to keep horsemanship alive and improve horse welfare by providing essential knowledge and fostering a strong community.

For more information, visit http://www.horsegrooms.com/ or contact HorseGrooms’ founder Dinette Neuteboom at dinette@horsegrooms.com.

Media Contact:

Dinette Neuteboom

dinette.neuteboom@gmail.com